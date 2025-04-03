Leader in procurement technology expands its team appointing Pascal d'Arc as new Chief Strategy Officer

JAGGAER, a global leader in Source-to-Pay and Supplier Collaboration, today announces the appointment of Pascal d'Arc to Chief Strategy Officer. Pascal is an innovator and pioneer in the procurement industry. He is based in the UK and will join the Executive Leadership Team at a key inflection point in the procurement and supply chain space. With a rapidly changing operating environment for JAGGAER customers and the emergence of new disruptive technologies which will reshape the way organizations operate, this appointment accelerates JAGGAER customer success and growth by enhancing product vision, thought leadership, and market strategy.

Prior to joining JAGGAER, Pascal led growth initiatives, providing strategic direction on target markets through to execution at scale. He brings to JAGGAER over 20 years of experience driving growth in digital procurement and supply chain management. His background includes driving the industry's early ventures into AI for procurement while at IBM, leading source-to-pay transformation projects at Fortune 500 companies, leading thought leadership and growth strategies at SAP, and more recently pioneering a new category in the procurement world with the latest developments in procurement orchestration. Pascal's diverse experience and out-of-the-box strategic thinking have helped organizations drive significant growth through innovation and a razor-sharp focus on customer value.

"As we celebrate thirty years of client-focused innovation and leadership, investment in strategic vision is key to shaping our next thirty years. Pascal is a key addition to the JAGGAER team, where he will both contribute to driving performance and partnering with cross-functional colleagues to accelerate our vision," declared Andy Hovancik, CEO at JAGGAER.

"I'm thrilled to join the JAGGAER team and contribute to shaping the vision of such a solid but innovative company, that has been interpreting and responding to the needs of the market for so many years. I look forward to supporting JAGGAER in its mission to drive customer success and revolutionize the Source-to-Pay and Supplier Collaboration market," said Pascal d'Arc, Chief Strategy Officer at JAGGAER.

About JAGGAER

JAGGAER is a global leader in enterprise procurement and supplier collaboration, and the catalyst for enhancing human decision-making to accelerate business outcomes. We help organizations to manage and automate complex processes while enabling their highly resilient, accountable, and integrated supplier base. Backed by 30 years of expertise, our proven AI-powered industry-specific solutions, services, and partnerships form JAGGAER One, serving direct and indirect, upstream, and downstream, in settings demanding an intelligent and comprehensive source-to-pay solution. Our 1,200 global employees are obsessed with helping customers create value, transform their businesses, and accelerate their journey to Autonomous Commerce.

For more information, visit www.jaggaer.com.

