AI-powered digital twins help interpret early signals in a small Phase 2a study of a novel therapy for Alzheimer's Disease

Unlearn®, a leader in AI solutions for clinical trials, today announced results from a collaboration with remynd, a Belgium-based biotech company developing treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. The results were shared at the 2025 Alzheimer's Parkinson's Drug Development Summit in Boston.

The collaboration focused on remynd's Phase 2a clinical trial of REM127, an investigational, first-generation small molecule therapy targeting septins in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's Disease (AD). The study enrolled a limited number of participants and measured changes in AD biomarkers over a short treatment window.

Unlearn supported the study by applying its Alzheimer's Disease-specific Digital Twin Generator (AD DTG)-a proprietary machine learning model trained on data from more than 26,000 participants across landmark AD datasets such as ADNI, CPAD, NACC, and EPAD. The AD DTG uses each participant's baseline data to forecast their clinical and biomarker trajectories under standard care, generating a "digital twin" for every individual in the trial.

These digital twins served as individualized comparators, providing an additional layer of evidence to help interpret changes observed in the treated population. This approach is particularly valuable in early-phase studies where small sample sizes limit the ability to draw conclusions using traditional statistical methods alone.

"This is a powerful example of how digital twins can help unlock insights from small studies," said Steve Herne, CEO of Unlearn. "Our collaboration with remynd helped strengthen the evidence behind REM127 and demonstrated the value of using AI to support smarter, faster clinical research."

"The collaboration with Unlearn and the resulting data further increases our confidence in our pioneering approach towards achieving symptomatic relief and disease modification in Alzheimer's. This will support our efforts to advance an optimized second-generation therapy," said Gerard Griffioen, Ph.D., CSO of remynd. "Digital twins offer a new lens for interpreting biomarker trends over time-especially in early-stage trials where every data point matters."

For more information, visit www.unlearn.ai or follow us on LinkedIn and X/Twitter.

About Unlearn

Unlearn (www.unlearn.ai) partners with pharma and biotech companies to design and optimize clinical trials using AI-powered digital twins. By forecasting patients' clinical outcomes, Unlearn helps sponsors refine trial design, shorten timeliness, and increase the chance of detecting treatment effects in less time. With a science-first approach and deep regulatory engagement-including EMA qualification and FDA endorsement-Unlearn is transforming clinical development to be faster, smarter, and more reliable.

About remynd

remynd is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing first-in-class oral therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's disease and Huntington's disease. By targeting the underlying disease mechanisms, remynd aims to restore neuronal function and slow disease progression. With a strong commitment to innovation and patient impact, the company advances breakthrough therapies from discovery to clinical development.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250403068288/en/

Contacts:

Alyssa Horowitz

unlearn@pancomm.com