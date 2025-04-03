Data Breakthrough's prestigious international awards program honors outstanding data technology products and companies.

EDITED, the leading global retail intelligence solution, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the "Data Solution of the Year for Retail" award in the 6th annual Data Breakthrough Awards program conducted by Data Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global data technology market today.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250403424311/en/

EDITED wins Data Solution of the Year for Retail 2025

This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from across the globe.

EDITED was selected for this award because of its transformative impact on empowering softline retailers. By combining competitor, internal company, and customer segment data into one platform, EDITED delivers a holistic and contextualized view of performance and uniquely connects these data sets to surface opportunities to inform assortment, pricing, and site merchandising strategies throughout the product lifecycle.

The platform's ML models normalize and categorize vast competitive data inputs, analyzing product attributes like categories, colors, and patterns using advanced text and image-based models. LLMs and Gen AI further enhance accuracy and streamline training processes. The company's methodology embeds both text and image data to store product information for retail-specific semantic similarity identification, and, combined with product matching technology and modules, uncovers detailed, actionable opportunities to help retailers identify strategic focus areas.

Additionally, EDITED's Gen AI capability generates narrative summaries from dashboard data and emerging trends, making complex analysis digestible for retailers.

"For over a decade, we've harnessed AI and machine learning to help our customers turn data into growth," said Doug Kofoid, CEO of EDITED. "Our latest innovations empower retailers to move seamlessly from data to insights to action, ensuring every decision is backed by a holistic, data-driven view."

"We're honored to receive this award from Data Breakthrough and remain committed to helping retailers thrive by transforming complex data into clear, actionable intelligence."

"By connecting and contextualizing data, EDITED enables retailers to break through silos, democratize data across teams, and make market-informed, profit-aware, customer-centric decisions. Success in the retail landscape has become increasingly difficult to attain with the current economic climate, continually changing trends, digitalization, and customer demand for hyper-personalization," said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, Data Breakthrough. "EDITED addresses these challenges by unifying disconnected data sets and translating them into actionable insights through their technology and unmatched retail expertise. We're proud to award them with 'Data Solution of the Year for Retail!'"

About EDITED

EDITED is the world's leading AI-powered retail intelligence platform that empowers brands and retailers with real-time insights and actionable recommendations around assortment, pricing, and site merchandising. We help retailers drive better business outcomes by providing a holistic view that is market-informed, profit-aware, and customer-centric. The world's most successful brands and retailers use EDITED's platform to get closer to their best customers and future-proof their business.

About Data Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the Data Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in data technologies, services, companies and products. The global Data Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of data companies and solutions in categories including data analytics, DataOps, data management, infrastructure and hardware, storage, Business Intelligence and more. For more information visit DataBreakthroughAwards.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250403424311/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Press@edited.com