Certification unlocks ultra-reliable 5G performance, low latency, and secure fleet connectivity on Verizon's industry-leading network.

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of advanced wireless connectivity solutions that drive cutting-edge innovation in 5G technology, today announced that its next-generation AirgainConnect® Fleet 5G Vehicle Gateway (AC-Fleet) has been certified for deployment on Verizon's 5G network, including Verizon 5G Nationwide and Ultra Wideband, delivering ultra-reliable, low-latency connectivity designed for public safety, utilities, transportation, and commercial fleets.

AC-Fleet combines a 5G New Radio (NR) modem, Wi-Fi 6 router, Gigabit Ethernet, GPS/GNSS, and high-performance antennas into a compact, roof-mounted device-eliminating the complexity and cable loss associated with traditional interior-mounted routers and external antenna systems. Built to withstand extreme environments with an IP67/IP69K-rated enclosure, AC-Fleet simplifies installation and enhances connectivity in mission-critical vehicle operations.

"This certification enables first responders, utility operators, and commercial fleets to deploy AC-Fleet on Verizon's mission-critical 5G network, known for its industry-leading coverage, reliability, and security," said Brian Makarowski, Vice President of Product Management and Marketing at Airgain. "Whether it's for real-time GPS tracking, dispatch, or high-bandwidth applications like video streaming, AC-Fleet delivers robust, always-on connectivity-now backed by Verizon's trusted infrastructure."

With integrated support for up to four active eSIM profiles, fleets can also take advantage of multi-carrier flexibility for seamless switching and failover, ensuring continuous uptime in the field.

AC-Fleet Verizon 5G: Purpose-Built for Performance, Security, and Scale

Certified for Verizon 5G Nationwide and Ultra Wideband, delivering extensive coverage and superior performance even in rural and remote areas.

Low-profile, 2-inch-high all-in-one design with integrated modem, antennas, GPS, Gigabit Ethernet, and Wi-Fi 6-streamlining installation and reducing cable clutter.

High-performance architecture supports low-latency, high-throughput applications, such as real-time data streaming, video, and live location tracking.

Cloud and local device management tools simplify diagnostics, firmware updates, and fleet-wide configuration from a central dashboard.

Multi-network eSIM capability allows seamless failover across carriers, enhancing uptime and operational resilience.

Lowest total cost of ownership through simplified installation, reduced maintenance, and fewer external components.

AC-Fleet is now available for purchase in black or white and is for sale in the United States and Canada.

Learn more at AirgainConnect Fleet.

About Airgain, Inc.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG) is a leading provider of advanced wireless connectivity solutions that drive cutting-edge innovation in 5G technology. We are committed to delivering high-performance, cost-effective, and energy-efficient wireless solutions that enable rapid market deployment. Our mission is to connect the world through integrated, innovative, and optimized wireless solutions. Our diverse product portfolio serves three primary markets: enterprise, automotive, and consumer. For more information, visit airgain.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Airgain, AirgainConnect, and the Airgain logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Airgain, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owner.

