03.04.2025 15:18 Uhr
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 03

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc

(the "Company")

Notification of Transaction of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Persons Closely Associated ("PCAs")

This notification is made under article 19.1 and in accordance with article 19.3 of the Market Abuse Regulation. The Company has been notified that a PDMR of the Company acquired Ordinary Shares in the Company as follows:

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name(s)

James Smith

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PDMR (Fund Manager)

b)

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc

b)

LEI

2138004SR19RBRGX6T68

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each

Identification code (ISIN): GB0033537902

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

£ 0.874000

Volume

7,000

d)

Currency

GBP

e)

Aggregated information

n/a (single transaction)

f)

Date of the transaction

3 April 2025

g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Contact:

MUFG Corporate Governance Limited - Company Secretary

ppmgr@cm.mpms.mufg.com


