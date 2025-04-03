Silver Scott Mines Inc: Silver Scott Mines Highlights Blockchain Role in Mitigating Trade War Impacts Through Direct Market Access

Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC Pink:SILS), a pioneering company in the tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs) for the blockchain, outlines how decentralized infrastructure solutions could help mitigate disruptions caused by escalating global trade tensions.

Blockchain decentralization offers tangible solutions for industries navigating global trade wars by bypassing traditional nation-state friction through five core innovations:

Direct Global Access: Decentralized platforms enable businesses to engage international partners without intermediaries, sidestepping politicized trade barriers. Projects can tokenize assets (e.g., commodities, invoices) and trade them peer-to-peer via DeFi protocols, avoiding tariff-choked channels. Smart Contract Automation: Self-executing contracts enforce terms without government oversight, automatically handling customs compliance, payments, and delivery verification. This reduces disputes and eliminates bureaucratic delays. Stablecoin Payments: Cryptocurrencies like USDC provide tariff-resistant settlement mechanisms, cutting transaction costs by 40-60% compared to traditional forex channels. Immutable Provenance Tracking: Agricultural and manufacturing sectors use blockchain to verify product origins/quality in real-time, neutralizing protectionist "dumping" accusations. Decentralized Arbitration: Blockchain-based dispute resolution platforms (e.g., Kleros) use tokenized governance to settle cross-border conflicts faster.

"These mechanisms collectively create parallel trade channels where compliance is cryptographic rather than geopolitical", said Tom Bustamante, strategic advisor for Silver Scott. "While not eliminating all trade war impacts of course, blockchain does shift leverage from nations to market participants through transparent, rules-based systems. What decentralized systems provide isn't a solution to trade wars, but a means to circumvent their most disruptive effects."

About Silver Scott Mines, Inc Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC:SILS) is a forward-focused holding company accelerating blockchain integration across traditional asset classes. Specializing in private blockchain solutions for institutional-grade tokenization, the company enables fractional ownership models and cryptographic validation of assets through TrustNFT technology. The company acquisition pipeline will target blockchain-enhanced opportunities in healthcare, cleantech, and digital platforms. https://www.silverscottdigital.com LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/silverscott-blockchain X: https://x.com/silverscottmine Forward Looking Statements This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected and projected. Words such as expects, believes, anticipates, intends, estimates, seeks and variations and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements with respect to revenues, earnings, performance, strategies, prospects and other aspects of the businesses of Silver Scott Mines, are based on current expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Contact: Stuart Fine, CEO

Silver Scott Digital Associates

Email: press@silverscottdigital.com

Phone: (908) 356-9852 SOURCE: Silver Scott Mines Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire