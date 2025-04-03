Golden Arrow Resources Corporation: Golden Arrow Files Technical Report for San Pietro Copper-Gold-Iron-Cobalt Project, Chile

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): GRG

VANCOUVER, BC, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Golden Arrow Resources Corporation (TSXV: GRG) (FSE: G6A) (OTCQB: GARWF), (" Golden Arrow " or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has filed the NI 43-101 Technical Report (the "Report") supporting disclosure of the first mineral resource estimate ("MRE") for the San Pietro Copper-Gold-Iron-Cobalt Project in Chile ("San Pietro" or the "Project"), as reported on February 28 th, 2025. Table 1 summarizes the MRE.

The Report, titled "Mineral Resource Estimate for the San Pietro Copper-Gold-Iron-Cobalt Project, Atacama Region, Chile " with an effective date of January 24, 2024, is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and will be posted to the Company's website www.goldenarrowresources.com.

Table 1. Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate for Rincones & Colla Deposits at San Pietro Property

Effective: January 24, 2025. Reported within US$4.80 /lb Cu Pitshell at 0.30% CuEq Cut-off.

Qualified Persons: Susan Lomas, P.Geo. & Dr. Bruce Davis, PhD, FAusIMM

Class Oxide Tonnes Mt Average Grade Contained Metal CuEq % Cu % Au g/t Co ppm Fe % CuEq Mlb Cu Mlb Au Koz Co Mlb Fe Blb Inferred Oxide 83 0.42 0.23 0.06 96 14.80 759 415 150 17 27 Inferred Sulphide 410 0.41 0.23 0.05 99 14.35 3,686 2,055 620 90 130 Inferred All 492 0.41 0.23 0.05 99 14.43 4,444 2,470 770 107 157

Notes to Table 1: 1. In-Situ Mineral Resources are constrained within a pit shell developed using metal prices of US$4.80/lb Cu, US$2,300/oz Au, US$15/lb Co and US$110/lb Fe, mining costs of US$2.50/t, processing and G&A costs of US$9.46/t, metallurgical recoveries of 90% Cu, 65% Au, 80% Co and 40% Fe and an average pit slope of 45 degrees. 2. CuEq values are based on copper, gold, cobalt and iron values using metal prices of US$4.10/lb Cu, US$2,500/oz Au, US$15/lb Co and US$105/lb Fe and metallurgical recovery values of 90% for Cu, 65% for Au, 80% for Co and 40% for Fe. The resulting formula is CuEq=Cu%+(Aug/t *0.705)+(Co%*3.252)+(Fe%*0.008), The cut-off grade for reporting the mineral resources within the pitshell is 0.30% CuEq using total costs of US$18/t. 3. The block model was classed into Inferred Mineral Resources for blocks with two drill holes within 400m. 4. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that all or any part of the Mineral Resources will be converted into Mineral Reserves. 5. Mineral Resources in the Inferred category have a lower level of confidence than that applied to Indicated mineral resources, and, although there is sufficient evidence to imply geologic grade and continuity, these characteristics cannot be verified based on the current data. It is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred mineral resources could be upgraded to Indicated mineral resources with continued exploration. 6. Totals in the table may not add up precisely due to rounding differences.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Mineral Resources

The mineral resources disclosed in this press release conform to NI 43-101 standards and guidelines and were prepared by independent qualified persons. The above-mentioned mineral resources are not mineral reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability. The quantity and grade of the reported Inferred Mineral Resources are conceptual in nature and are estimated based on limited geological evidence and sampling. Geological data is sufficient to imply but not verify geological grade and/or quality of continuity. An Inferred Mineral Resource has a lower level of confidence relative to a Measured or Indicated Mineral Resource and constitutes an insufficient level of confidence to allow conversion to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected, but not guaranteed, that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Measured or Indicated Mineral Resources with additional drilling.

Qualified Persons

Brian McEwen, P.Geol. VP Exploration and Development to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 has reviewed and approved the contents of the news release.

About the San Pietro IOCG Project

The San Pietro Project covers approximately 20,000 hectares, 100 kilometres north of Copiapo within an active, well-developed mining region that is home to all the major iron oxide-copper-gold ("IOCG") deposits in Chile. San Pietro is centrally located in a potential new IOCG+Co district, between and adjacent to Capstone Copper's Mantoverde copper mine property and Santo Domingo copper-iron project, as well as other IOCG exploration and development properties.

The Project is hosted by andesite units in a Cretaceous-aged volcano-sedimentary sequence associated with intrusive rocks including granodiorites and diorites of similar age. The Project is located east of the Atacama Fault system, a major north-south regional structure, which was instrumental in controlling the emplacement of the ore deposits in the area.

Mineralization at San Pietro is typical of an IOCG system, with the addition of cobalt, and occurs in mantos, breccias and veins within a zone of alteration characterized by an association of actinolite, epidote, chlorite and scapolite. The mantos are replacement of andesite by magnetite and sulphides, with a roughly southeast strike and a gentle dip to the SW. Breccias and veins crosscut the mantos, are often subvertical, and filled with specularite and sulphides.

About Golden Arrow:

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation is a mining exploration company with a successful track record of creating value by making precious and base metal discoveries and advancing them into exceptional deposits.

Golden Arrow is actively exploring its flagship property, the advanced San Pietro iron oxide-copper-gold-cobalt project in Chile, and a portfolio that includes nearly 125,000 hectares of prospective properties in Argentina.

The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

