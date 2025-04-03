Syncron's Service Lifecycle Management Platform offers accelerated path to aftermarket insights and revenue

Syncron today announced a significant shift to its go-to-market strategy, moving to a platform-first approach for aftermarket operations that better supports the aftermarket revenue objectives of complex equipment manufacturers. This approach will help manufacturers unlock the value of their siloed data and turn it into aftermarket intelligence that accelerates decision-making and profitability.

Long known for delivering best-in-class point solutions for service parts planning, pricing, and service fulfillment, Syncron is combining these capabilities into a unified, AI-powered Service Lifecycle Management (SLM) platform. The Syncron SLM platform addresses the complex needs of Syncron's global customer base, which includes large-scale OEMs in the automotive, industrial, agriculture, and construction and mining industries who depend on highly orchestrated aftermarket operations to maintain customer loyalty and protect revenue.

"With rising economic uncertainty and volatility, manufacturers are looking for more agility to react to market conditions and support revenue growth. We see more and more companies turning to services for growth. The need therefore to move quickly to stay ahead of disruption and take advantage of aftermarket revenue potential is crucial," said Claire Rychlewski, Chief Revenue Officer, Syncron. "By taking a cross-functional approach and uniting the siloed data across their business, customers, and industries, manufacturers can unlock powerful insights that raise their aftermarket intelligence and turn their aftermarket operations into a revenue growth engine."

Complex supply chains are particularly sensitive to geopolitical disruptions such as military conflict, tariffs, regulatory changes or more, which can have serious cost implications for sourcing and pricing raw materials and finished goods. The volatility of part and service delivery cost will be felt by customers and dealers first if not addressed quickly enough. To retain control over customer loyalty and experience, OEMs need to mitigate the impact of disruptions by better understanding and adjusting aftermarket supply chains and securing competitive pricing.

Syncron's SLM platform delivers visibility and cross-functional intelligence across aftermarket operations. It helps OEMs visualize the complex interactions of service supply chains, pricing, and service factors, and make decisions that support profitable growth. Customers are using Syncron SLM and aftermarket intelligence to gain visibility into their aftermarket revenue potential, safeguard profitability for high warranty items, and balance service parts profitability and availability-all from a single, integrated platform. Aftermarket intelligence enables:

Targeted decision-making by geographic region and product portfolio using simulated revenue forecasts based on install base to maximize profitability and growth in contracted and over-the-counter revenue.

Price locking when a high number of warranty claims are issued for a specific part, ensuring strong margins and improving availability by keeping the parts and stock.

Automatic adjustments to inventory stock levels and pricing to ensure availability of sellable stock or to drive more sales of excess inventory.

"The aftermarket has become a critical driver of customer experience, revenue, and profitability," said Aly Pinder, Research Vice President, Aftermarket Services Strategies at IDC. "Manufacturers need solutions that go beyond data aggregation. They need holistic insight across supply chain, pricing, and service that allows for smarter, faster decision-making. A platform-based approach to Service Lifecycle Management like Syncron's gives OEMs a real edge in navigating today's complex service landscape."

Syncron's SLM platform gives OEMs a smarter, faster path to aftermarket excellence. Key benefits include:

Increased aftermarket revenue growth . Better recognize and seize growth opportunities; capture more aftermarket service share via servitization business models; and ensure profitability in pricing, inventory, and service decisions.

. Better recognize and seize growth opportunities; capture more aftermarket service share via servitization business models; and ensure profitability in pricing, inventory, and service decisions. Improved customer outcomes . Deliver the right parts at the right price to enhance customer satisfaction and service speed.

. Deliver the right parts at the right price to enhance customer satisfaction and service speed. Increased dealer loyalty . Enable better information sharing; optimize stocking, pricing, and warranty strategies; and drive improved outcomes for dealers, manufacturers, and end customers.

. Enable better information sharing; optimize stocking, pricing, and warranty strategies; and drive improved outcomes for dealers, manufacturers, and end customers. Faster, smarter decisions . Eliminate fragmented data silos and workflows and provide insights in real-time to keep decision-making nimble.

. Eliminate fragmented data silos and workflows and provide insights in real-time to keep decision-making nimble. AI and ML ready. Data hygiene is a frequent blocker to achieving the potential of AI/ML solutions; Syncron SLM eliminates the need for lengthy data cleanup projects with a solution purpose-built for combining and orchestrating pricing, inventory, and service data sets.

With over 35 years of experience and a customer base that includes some of the world's most respected OEMs, Syncron is the only aftermarket-first SLM platform. Its fully integrated platform and architecture means smarter decisions, faster deployments, and greater scalability for the complex equipment manufacturers who are ready to lead in the next era of aftermarket intelligence.

About Syncron

Syncron helps manufacturers and distributors capitalize on the new service economy by increasing customer loyalty and optimizing aftermarket profitability. Syncron's integrated, scalable, state-of-the-art Service Lifecycle Management (SLM) cloud platform puts data at the heart of aftermarket operations to unlock service synergies, significant revenue opportunities and help companies differentiate themselves with exceptional aftermarket customer experiences. The world's top brands trust Syncron, making it the largest privately-owned global leader in intelligent SLM SaaS solutions. For more, visit syncron.com.

