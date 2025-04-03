MARA Holdings, Inc.: MARA Announces Bitcoin Production and Mining Operation Updates for March 2025

242 Blocks Won in March, 17% Increase M/M

Increased BTC Holdings* to 47,531 BTC

Fort Lauderdale, FL, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA ) ("MARA" or the "Company"), a global leader in leveraging digital asset compute to support energy transformation, today published unaudited bitcoin ("bitcoin" or "BTC") production updates for March 2025.

Management Commentary

"In March, our production saw a 17% month-over-month increase in blocks won, even as global hashrate and mining difficulty grew," said Fred Thiel, MARA's chairman and CEO. "Our bitcoin holdings surpassed 47,000 BTC during March and the 242 blocks mined were the third most in a month on record.

"MARAPool is the only self-owned and operated mining pool among public miners, offering distinctive control and efficiency. Operating our own pool means no fees to external operators, higher earnings and superior performance. MARA Pool's luck factor has exceeded the network average by over 10% since launch, meaning more blocks mined and higher rewards.

"Energized hashrate grew 1% over February and we expect to finish construction of our 40-megawatt data center in Ohio by the end of April. We will continue to focus on being the dominant player in bitcoin mining while expanding our footprint in energy generation."

Operational Highlights and Updates

Figure 1: Operational Highlights

Prior Month Comparison Metric March 2025 February 2025 % ? Number of Blocks Won 1 242 206 17 % BTC Produced 829 706 17 % Average BTC Produced per Day 26.8 25.2 6 % Share of available miner rewards 2 5.8 % 5.4 % NM Transaction Fees as % of Total 1 1.3 % 1.4 % NM Energized Hashrate (EH/s) 1 54.3 53.7 1 %

These metrics are MARAPool only and do not include blocks won from joint ventures. Defined as the total amount of block rewards including transaction fees that MARA earned during the period divided by the total amount of block rewards and transaction fees awarded by the Bitcoin network during the period.

NM - Not Meaningful

As of March 31, 2025, the Company held a total of 47,531 BTC*.

*Includes loaned and collateralized bitcoin

Investor Notice

Investing in our securities involves a high degree of risk. Before making an investment decision, you should carefully consider the risks, uncertainties and forward-looking statements described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any other periodic reports that we may file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). If any of these risks were to occur, our business, financial condition or results of operations would likely suffer. In that event, the value of our securities could decline, and you could lose part or all of your investment. The risks and uncertainties we describe are not the only ones facing us. Additional risks not presently known to us or that we currently deem immaterial may also impair our business operations. In addition, our past financial performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance, and historical trends should not be used to anticipate results in the future. See "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

The operational highlights and updates presented in this press release pertain solely to our BTC mining operations. Detailed information regarding our other operations can be found in our periodic reports filed with the SEC.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release are forward-looking statements. The words "may," "will," "could," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "believe," "continue," "target" and similar expressions or variations or negatives of these words are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements related to the construction of our data center in Ohio, expansion into energy generation and the benefits of operating our own mining pool. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations about future events as of the date hereof and involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements. Subsequent events and developments, including actual results or changes in our assumptions, may cause our views to change. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements except to the extent required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements included herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Our actual results and outcomes could differ materially from those included in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the factors set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and any other periodic reports that we may file with the SEC.

About MARA

MARA (NASDAQ: MARA) is a global leader in digital asset compute that develops and deploys innovative technologies to build a more sustainable and inclusive future. MARA secures the world's preeminent blockchain ledger and supports the energy transformation by converting clean, stranded, or otherwise underutilized energy into economic value.

For more information, visit www.mara.com , or follow us on:

Twitter: @MARAHoldings

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/maraholdings

Facebook: www.facebook.com/MARAHoldings

Instagram: @maraholdingsinc

MARA?Company?Contact:

Telephone: 800-804-1690

Email: ir@mara.com