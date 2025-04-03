Spanish manufacturer Gonvarri Solar Steel says its new TracSmarT+ 1P tracker is a two-row tracker, but it also offers a single-row version of the product. From pv magazine Spain Gonvarri Solar Steel, a Spanish supplier of mounting structures and tracking systems, has introduced its new TracSmarT+1P Compact solar tracker. "The new system is now available globally," a company spokesperson told pv magazine. Solar Steel, which designs and supplies solar trackers and structures, launched the TracSmarT+1P, a 1P solar tracker designed to maximize the levelized cost of energy (LCOE) in solar projects. ...

