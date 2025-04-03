Trammell Venture Partners: TVP Research Finds Pre-Seed Bitcoin Startup Investment Activity Grows 767% Since 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trammell Venture Partners ("TVP"), an Austin-based venture capital firm, today announced the third annual results of its proprietary research on the growth of the Bitcoin-native startup and venture capital landscape. TVP research shows the Bitcoin startup sector continued its breakout category growth trend of forming and investing in new companies, despite the decline in total dollars invested due to the broader venture investment pullback. With a 50% year-over-year increase in transaction count, and a remarkable 767% increase in funding rounds since 2021, the Pre-Seed stage built on its prior years of growth in 2024.

TVP's analysis indicates that early-stage, Bitcoin-native startups raised nearly $1.2 billion during the 2021-2024 period, based on four years of longitudinal data research.

"One or two years' data might represent an anomaly, but with four consecutive years of year-over-year growth at the earliest stage of Bitcoin startup formation, the data now confirm a sustained, long-term venture category trend," said Christopher Calicott, TVP's managing director. "Many entrepreneurs across crypto are revisiting the Bitcoin stack as the long-term place to build their companies. It makes perfect sense: the objectively most secure, reliable, and decentralized blockchain is the obvious platform of choice, given the increasing capability to build there. And as this wave of early-stage companies find traction, increasing amounts of crypto value will accrue to the Bitcoin stack-a core thesis for TVP."

The annual release of TVP's Bitcoin-Native Venture Capital Landscape Research Brief augments the available research for Bitcoin startups. This research aims to support the institutionalization of venture investment for this emerging growth category within crypto and blockchain venture capital.

The TVP Bitcoin startup investment research brief is available for download .

About Trammell Venture Partners

Trammell Venture Partners , founded in 2016, is an Austin-based early-stage venture capital firm investing in Bitcoin-native, security and privacy tech, and applied AI companies. Since 2020, TVP has focused on backing founders building on the layers of the Bitcoin protocol stack via the venture capital industry's first dedicated Bitcoin-native mandated VC fund series: The TVP Bitcoin Venture Fund series. Find out more about TVP on the web , LinkedIn , X , or find a Bitcoin job on the TVP bitcoin and crypto Jobs Board .

Media Contact: Zach Young

Email: media@tvp.fund

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1769646/high_res_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tvp-research-finds-pre-seed-bitcoin-startup-investment-activity-grows-767-since-2021-302408315.html