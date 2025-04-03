KuCoin Surpasses 40 Million Registered Users, Demonstrating Commitment to Compliance and Innovation

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is proud to announce that it has surpassed 40 million registered users worldwide. This significant milestone underscores the trust and confidence the global community places in KuCoin and its commitment to providing secure, compliant, and innovative products and services.

Unwavering Commitment to Compliance

KuCoin's growth is not just in numbers but also in its steadfast commitment to compliance and user protection. The exchange has made substantial progress on the regulatory front, including a pivotal settlement with the Department of Justice (DOJ). This agreement marked a new chapter for KuCoin, resolving past compliance challenges and setting a clear path for future operations. Additionally, KuCoin's application for the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) license in Austria is another testament to its dedication to adhering to global compliance standards, ensuring that it operates within the legal frameworks essential for servicing EU and EEA markets.

Trusted and Innovative Solutions Driving Growth

KuCoin has continually introduced innovative products that resonate with users worldwide. From advanced trading solutions to user-friendly platforms for new crypto enthusiasts, KuCoin has maintained a focus on enhancing user experience and expanding its service offerings, making it one of the most versatile platforms in the crypto space. KuCoin recently launched its brand new KCS Loyalty Level Program that is designed to enhance the utility of existing and new KCS holders by introducing a tiered loyalty system that rewards users based on their KCS stakings. Krazy Degen, which serves as an all-encompassing information hub focused on displaying and monitoring multi-chain trending tokens, is also a groundbreaking feature designed to transform how traders discover and invest in early-stage, high-potential tokens directly from the blockchain.

A Word from CEO of KuCoin

"Our journey to 40 million users is not just a number-it's a testament to the trust we've built with our users across the globe," said BC Wong, CEO of KuCoin. "We remain committed to delivering a secure and dynamic trading environment, with compliance as our backbone and innovation as our path forward. This milestone reflects our ongoing efforts to not only meet but exceed the expectations of our users."

Looking Forward

As KuCoin continues to grow, the exchange remains dedicated to enhancing its services and compliance measures. With ongoing improvements in security protocols, user education, and community engagement, KuCoin is poised to keep providing exceptional value and service to its expanding user base.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is one of the pioneering and most globally recognized technology platforms supporting digital economies, built on a robust foundation of cutting-edge blockchain infrastructure, liquidity solutions, and an exceptional user experience. With a connected user base exceeding 40 million worldwide, KuCoin offers comprehensive digital asset solutions across wallets, trading, wealth management, payments, research, ventures, and AI-powered bots.

KuCoin has garnered accolades such as "Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges" by Forbes and has been recognized among the "Top 50 Global Unicorns" by Hurun in 2024. This recognition reflects its commitment to user-centric principles and core values, which include integrity, accountability, collaboration, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. Learn more: https://www.kucoin.com/ .

