Bubendorf, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2025) - Bachem (SIX: BANB) announced today that the Board of Directors will recommend the election of Dr. Simone Wyss Fedele, CEO of Switzerland Global Enterprise, to the Annual General Meeting on April 30, 2025. All current members of the Board of Directors will stand for re-election.

Dr. Kuno Sommer, Chairman of the Board of Directors, remarked: "I am very pleased that we can propose a leader like Simone Wyss Fedele for election as a new member of the Board of Directors. She has an excellent track record in the life science industry and an outstanding international network."

Simone Wyss Fedele has been CEO of Switzerland Global Enterprise (S-GE), the official Swiss organization for export and investment promotion, since 2019, where she intermittently also held the role of CFO. She is designated for the chairmanship of the S-GE Board of Directors and is currently a member of the WEF Global Future Councils on International Trade and Investment.

Simone Wyss Fedele has held leadership positions in a wide range of industries for over two decades. She was Chief Economist and Head of Public Affairs at Novartis International in Switzerland and a member of the Swiss Country Executive Team. Prior to that, she was Commercial Lead and Head of Market Access for Europe and Canada at Takeda Pharmaceuticals. Simone Wyss Fedele is a member of the Regional Council Northwest Switzerland of the Swiss National Bank, the Executive Committee of the Swiss Institute for International Economics and Applied Economic Research at the University of St. Gallen, and the Advisory Board of the International Trade Center. She holds a doctorate in international economics from the University of Basel and has extensive management and board experience.

Financial Calendar

April 30, 2025 Annual General Meeting (business year 2024)

May 7, 2025 Payout date for dividend

July 24, 2025 Publication of Half-Year Report 2025

March 12, 2026 Publication of Annual Report 2025; Media and Analyst conference

About Bachem

Bachem is a leading, innovation-driven company specializing in the development and manufacture of peptides and oligonucleotides. The company, which has over 50 years of experience and expertise, provides products for research, clinical development, and commercial application to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide and offers a comprehensive range of services. Bachem operates internationally with its headquarters in Switzerland and sites in Europe, the US and Asia. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. For further information, see www.bachem.com.

