Every Stay Gives Back: Growing Kindness One Destination at a Time

In celebration of Earth Day - recognized by over a billion people across 192 countries - Kind Traveler announces a major expansion of its Every Stay Gives Back (ESGB) program. With 20 newly onboarded hotels and 16 charity partnerships across 16 destinations worldwide, Kind Traveler continues its mission to make travel a force for kindness, creating measurable impact for local communities and ecosystems.

Kind Traveler Expands for Earth Day: The Travel Revolution That Gives Back



New destinations include Patagonia, Chile; Maui, Hawaii; Palermo, Italy; Victoria, Canada; Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts; Cannonville, Utah; and nine locations across California in collaboration with Visit California. Since launching in September 2023, the program has raised $530,000+ for local charities.

TURN YOUR VACATION INTO A GIFT TO THE PLANET

Kind Traveler's Every Stay Gives Back program - founded by a woman-and-veteran-owned public benefit corporation - makes charitable giving part of every hotel stay. Regardless of how a stay is booked, a portion of the revenue supports vetted nonprofits in wildlife conservation, food security, disaster relief, and environmental restoration.

Guests receive access to live impact dashboards to see how their stay contributes to real-world change, fostering transparency, education, and inspiration to travel kindly.

EARTH DAY IMPACT: HOW YOUR STAY MAKES A DIFFERENCE

91,652 servings of locally grown produce shared by Farm to Pantry in Sonoma County

1,932 students served with art supplies via La Playa Centro Comunitario in Los Cabos

458 native seabirds rehabilitated by Wildlife Center of the North Coast (Oregon Coast)

633 homeless dogs rescued and cared for by SAGA Humane Society in Belize

FEATURED HOTEL & CHARITY PARTNERSHIPS

The Surfrider Malibu - Los Angeles Emergency Preparedness Foundation

Regent Santa Monica Beach / westdrift Manhattan Beach - Marine Mammal Care Center

Nonpareil Stays (Los Angeles) - Wolf Connection

The Bower Hotel (Coronado) - Emerald Keepers

Casa Cody & Acme House Co. (Palm Springs) - Friends of the Desert Mountains

Coasting Homes / Mar Vista Farm + Cottages (Mendocino) - Redwood Coast Land Conservancy

Noyo Harbor Inn - Mendocino Land Trust

Ojai Retreat & Inn - Ojai Retreat Cultural Center

Geneseo Inn / JUST INN (Paso Robles) - Echo Shelter

Dunton Hot Springs (CO) - Bridge Shelter

Clear Sky Resorts (UT) - Grand Staircase Escalante Partners

Nobnocket Boutique Inn (MA) - Lagoon Pond Association

Hale Akua Garden Farm (HI) - Leilani Farm Sanctuary

Brentwood Bay Resort (Canada) - Power to Be

Eko Patagonia (Chile) - Fundación Renoval

La Bella Palermo (Italy) - Medicare Onlus

THIS EARTH DAY, CHOOSE A STAY THAT GIVES BACK

A recent New York Times report found that 71% of travelers want to leave destinations better than they found them. Kind Traveler meets this demand by helping travelers create a positive impact through intentional stays.

"As we celebrate Earth Day 2025, it's clear that travel can be a powerful catalyst for change," says Jessica Blotter, CEO and co-founder. "Through Every Stay Gives Back, we're reimagining hospitality to uplift communities and protect the planet."

Explore with purpose this Earth Day - discover new opportunities to travel responsibly and give back at KindTraveler.com.

SOURCE: Kind Traveler

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire