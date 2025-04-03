Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.04.2025
Warum Almonty Industries zum Schlüsselplayer für NATO-Staaten wird
ACCESS Newswire
03.04.2025 16:02 Uhr
Kind Traveler Expands for Earth Day: The Travel Revolution That Gives Back

Finanznachrichten News

Every Stay Gives Back: Growing Kindness One Destination at a Time

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / April 3, 2025 / In celebration of Earth Day - recognized by over a billion people across 192 countries - Kind Traveler announces a major expansion of its Every Stay Gives Back (ESGB) program. With 20 newly onboarded hotels and 16 charity partnerships across 16 destinations worldwide, Kind Traveler continues its mission to make travel a force for kindness, creating measurable impact for local communities and ecosystems.

Kind Traveler Expands for Earth Day: The Travel Revolution That Gives Back

Kind Traveler Expands for Earth Day: The Travel Revolution That Gives Back

New destinations include Patagonia, Chile; Maui, Hawaii; Palermo, Italy; Victoria, Canada; Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts; Cannonville, Utah; and nine locations across California in collaboration with Visit California. Since launching in September 2023, the program has raised $530,000+ for local charities.

TURN YOUR VACATION INTO A GIFT TO THE PLANET

Kind Traveler's Every Stay Gives Back program - founded by a woman-and-veteran-owned public benefit corporation - makes charitable giving part of every hotel stay. Regardless of how a stay is booked, a portion of the revenue supports vetted nonprofits in wildlife conservation, food security, disaster relief, and environmental restoration.

Guests receive access to live impact dashboards to see how their stay contributes to real-world change, fostering transparency, education, and inspiration to travel kindly.

EARTH DAY IMPACT: HOW YOUR STAY MAKES A DIFFERENCE

  • 91,652 servings of locally grown produce shared by Farm to Pantry in Sonoma County

  • 1,932 students served with art supplies via La Playa Centro Comunitario in Los Cabos

  • 458 native seabirds rehabilitated by Wildlife Center of the North Coast (Oregon Coast)

  • 633 homeless dogs rescued and cared for by SAGA Humane Society in Belize

FEATURED HOTEL & CHARITY PARTNERSHIPS

  • The Surfrider Malibu - Los Angeles Emergency Preparedness Foundation

  • Regent Santa Monica Beach / westdrift Manhattan Beach - Marine Mammal Care Center

  • Nonpareil Stays (Los Angeles) - Wolf Connection

  • The Bower Hotel (Coronado) - Emerald Keepers

  • Casa Cody & Acme House Co. (Palm Springs) - Friends of the Desert Mountains

  • Coasting Homes / Mar Vista Farm + Cottages (Mendocino) - Redwood Coast Land Conservancy

  • Noyo Harbor Inn - Mendocino Land Trust

  • Ojai Retreat & Inn - Ojai Retreat Cultural Center

  • Geneseo Inn / JUST INN (Paso Robles) - Echo Shelter

  • Dunton Hot Springs (CO) - Bridge Shelter

  • Clear Sky Resorts (UT) - Grand Staircase Escalante Partners

  • Nobnocket Boutique Inn (MA) - Lagoon Pond Association

  • Hale Akua Garden Farm (HI) - Leilani Farm Sanctuary

  • Brentwood Bay Resort (Canada) - Power to Be

  • Eko Patagonia (Chile) - Fundación Renoval

  • La Bella Palermo (Italy) - Medicare Onlus

THIS EARTH DAY, CHOOSE A STAY THAT GIVES BACK

A recent New York Times report found that 71% of travelers want to leave destinations better than they found them. Kind Traveler meets this demand by helping travelers create a positive impact through intentional stays.

"As we celebrate Earth Day 2025, it's clear that travel can be a powerful catalyst for change," says Jessica Blotter, CEO and co-founder. "Through Every Stay Gives Back, we're reimagining hospitality to uplift communities and protect the planet."

Explore with purpose this Earth Day - discover new opportunities to travel responsibly and give back at KindTraveler.com.

Contact Information

Brianne Nemiroff
PR Director
press@kindtraveler.com

Jessica Blotter
CEO & Co-Founder
jblotter@kindtraveler.com

.

SOURCE: Kind Traveler



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
