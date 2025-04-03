InsurTech Express, LLC: InsurTech Express Acquires LDTC Life Underwriting Benchmarking Tool and Partners With Apis Productions

Tool Renamed "ie Underwriting Programs" and Available Free at ieunderwriting.com

InsurTech Express today announced the acquisition of the LDTC Life Underwriting Benchmarking Tool, a cutting-edge digital solution originally developed in 2021 in collaboration with the Life Distribution Technology Committee (LDTC). The tool has been rebranded as ie Underwriting Programs and is now accessible for free at ieunderwriting.com .

ie Underwriting Programs

Accelerating Life Insurance Placement

InsurTech Express also announced a strategic partnership with Apis Productions, a leader in insurance website design and digital technology, to integrate the tool into the websites of Life Brokerage General Agencies (BGAs) across the country.

The ie Underwriting Programs tool is the only software solution in the industry focused exclusively on life insurance underwriting programs-including Accelerated Underwriting, Simplified Issue, Non-Med, and Executive Advantage. It allows agents and BGAs to easily match clients to the underwriting program that best fits their profile, significantly improving cycle time and increasing placement rates.

Originally launched with participation from top carriers, the tool includes underwriting program data from 28 leading life insurers such as Lincoln Financial, Pacific Life, and Protective Life. Key features include:

Dynamic search filters by age and face amount

Visibility into products, risk classes, processing time, tele-interviews, e-policy delivery, and more

Direct links to carrier portals and eApp submission platforms

Administration tool for real-time updates from carriers

In 2022, the tool was recognized with the LIDMA Innovation Award, accepted by Ken Leibow, Founder & CEO of InsurTech Express.

Through the new partnership, Apis Productions will enable seamless integration of the ie Underwriting Programs tool on BGA websites, enhanced by their proprietary Single Sign-On (SSO) technology. This innovation connects services BGAs and agents use every day, including quoting tools, eApp platforms, and underwriting solutions-streamlining workflows and boosting productivity.

Ken Leibow, Founder & CEO of InsurTech Express, shared his excitement:

"We're proud to carry forward the vision of the LDTC and expand on it by enhancing the tool's functionality and accessibility. Our partnership with Apis Productions makes this solution even more powerful-transforming how BGAs operate and helping them deliver faster, smarter service to their agents and clients."

Peri Lane, CEO and Founder of Apis Productions had this to say:

"We are thrilled to have access to such a valuable tool to share with our clients. There is a continual need for quality resources within the insurance community and the ie Underwriting Programs tool checks several boxes for us. We are very excited to offer this to our clients."

About InsurTech Express

InsurTech Express is the premier technology and resource hub for the life insurance and annuity industry. The company offers cutting-edge digital tools, platforms, and services to help carriers, distributors, advisors, and solution providers drive innovation, improve efficiency, and grow their business. Website: InsurTechExpress.com

About Apis Productions

Apis Productions is a leader in digital solutions for the insurance industry. With decades of experience building custom websites and proprietary technology, Apis helps BGAs and IMOs elevate their digital presence and streamline operations with advanced tools, including its signature Single Sign-On integration platform. Website: ApisProductions.com

SOURCE: InsurTech Express, LLC

