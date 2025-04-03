The Barefoot Trail: America's First Grounding Park Expands Offerings and Welcomes Families Using ESA Funds

The Barefoot Trail, the nation's first grounding park, is reopening for its second season in Flagstaff, Arizona, with exciting new offerings designed to enhance the visitor experience. Known for its unique approach to holistic wellness and outdoor recreation, The Barefoot Trail invites individuals and families to disconnect from technology and reconnect with nature, all while experiencing the scientifically supported benefits of grounding.

"We are living in a world that's overwhelmingly digital, and it's taking a toll on our health," said Leah Williams, founder of The Barefoot Trail. "The Barefoot Trail is here to remind us that nature is powerful medicine. Simply spending time outside, unplugged and connected to the earth, can have profound effects on our well-being."

With children now spending an average of 7.5 hours per day in front of screens, physical activity and outdoor engagement are at an all-time low. Meanwhile, rates of childhood obesity, anxiety, and depression continue to climb. The Barefoot Trail provides a much-needed solution by encouraging movement, mindfulness, and connection with nature.

"This season, we've expanded our offerings to provide even more opportunities for adventure, relaxation, and education-whether you're a first-time visitor or a returning guest," said Williams.

What's New in 2025?

ESA Fund Eligibility - Arizona's Education Savings Account (ESA) funds can now be used for tickets and passes, making The Barefoot Trail an accessible and enriching outdoor education experience for homeschoolers and students.

STEAM Booklets: These educational booklets introduce attendees to grounding and reflexology, featuring a reflection art page and a detailed foot reflexology map, contact directly for pricing.

Expanded Play Areas - New swingsets have been installed to encourage free play and movement.

Trail Refresh & Revamp - Enhanced surfaces and enhanced reflexology stations provide even greater health benefits.

Flexible Ticketing Options - Visitors can now purchase individual or season passes, as well as gift cards.

Streamlined Online Booking - Adult tickets reserved online are now $14, children's tickets $12, and children under two enter for free. Same-day walk-up tickets are $15. Special $10 pricing is available for groups larger than 10.

Now Open 7 Days A Week - That's right! The Barefoot Trail is now open every single day from 8 am to 4 pm from May 14, 2025 through October 13, 2025.

Walking barefoot neutralizes the effects of positive ions absorbed from electronics, helping to reduce stress, improve sleep, and even alleviate chronic pain. Research has shown that grounding can help regulate the nervous system, reduce inflammation, and enhance cardiovascular health. The Barefoot Trail is not just a place to walk-it's an interactive experience rooted in six core values:

Move Naturally - Enjoy fun, stress-free exercise in a scenic, outdoor setting.

Ground & Restore - Reflexology paths promote circulation, reduce inflammation, and improve sleep.

Learn & Explore - Discover Flagstaff's diverse geology, plants, and wildlife.

Inspire Young Adventurers - Hands-on experiences nurture confidence, curiosity, and leadership in kids.

Heal Through Nature - Outdoor therapy supports mental and emotional well-being.

Preserve & Protect - Sustainable design keeps the land's natural beauty intact.

For those looking to experience something new, The Barefoot Trail offers an immersive, rejuvenating escape into nature that benefits both mind and body. For more information or to book tickets, visit thebarefoottrail.org.

About The Barefoot Trail

The Barefoot Trail is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting health, wellness, and outdoor education through grounding experiences. Located just outside of Flagstaff, Arizona, it serves as a unique destination for individuals and families seeking to reconnect with nature and improve their well-being. The Barefoot Trail Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to fostering a healthier, happier community through outdoor recreation and environmental preservation.

Media Contact:

Holly Morgan

holly@hollymorganmedia.com

SOURCE: The Barefoot Trail

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire