Dublin, Ireland--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2025) - Tonisity International Limited ("Tonisity"), a global leader in animal health and nutrition, is proud to announce its recognition as one of Ireland's Top 100 Most Ambitious Companies by Spark Crowdfunding. Tonisity has won in the Manufacturing/Logistics/Agriculture category, further solidifying its position as an innovator in the industry.

Tonisity has been at the forefront of developing science-backed solutions that enhance animal health, performance and well-being. With a strong focus on gut health in young animals, Tonisity's products improve gut health, hydration, vitality and overall efficiency for farmers and pet owners alike.

Spark Crowdfunding is an equity crowdfunding platform based in Dublin, Ireland. Established in early 2018, Spark help Irish companies raise new funds from a vast pool of private investors. The Top 100 Most Ambitious Companies Awards highlight some of the most progressive Irish companies that have exhibited remarkable growth potential.

In response to this achievement, Tonisity's CEO, Mathieu Cortyl, stated: "We are honoured to be recognised as one of the Top 100 Most Ambitious Companies in Ireland. This award is a testament to the dedication, innovation and ambition of the entire Tonisity team. This recognition gives us extra motivation as we continue transforming the future of animal health and nutrition through science-backed solutions that make a real difference."

With distributors in over 60 countries and a product range that has expanded to over 40 offerings, Tonisity remains committed to reshaping animal nutrition from the inside out. The company looks forward to continued growth, global expansion and delivering innovative solutions that drive positive change in the industry.

For more information about Tonisity and its pioneering approach to animal nutrition, visit www.tonisity.com.

About Tonisity

Tonisity is an animal health and nutrition company based in Ireland that is currently focusing its patented technology in three specific markets: (1) isotonic products for the enhancement of swine production; and (2) novel companion animal nutrition products; and (3) isotonic products for the enhancement of ruminant production. Tonisity is focused on creating positive physiological changes by addressing the issue of intestinal health of young animals, thus improving their overall health, leading to better lifetime performance. With respect to novel companion animal products, Tonisity is poised to become the first mover and market leader in a targeted nutrition approach for pets - which is a rapidly growing market across the globe. For more information on Tonisity's isotonic business, visit www.tonisity.com. For more information on Tonisity's companion animal business, visit www.doggyrade.com.

