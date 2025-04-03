US Plasma Fractionation Market worth US$13.80 billion by 2028 with 6.4% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global US Plasma Fractionation Market is projected to reach US$13.80 billion by 2028 from US$10.13 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The increasing use of immunoglobulins in a variety of therapeutic fields, as well as the market's players' strategic expansion of plasma collection centers and inventories, along with the rising incidence of respiratory diseases like alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency (AATD) and Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), are the main factors driving the market's expansion.

By Based on Product, the US plasma fractionation market is segmented into protease inhibitors, coagulation factor concentrates, immunoglobulins, albumins, and other products. Immunoglobulins accounted for the largest share of the US plasma fractionation market in 2022. The dominance of this segment is mainly attributed to the rise in the cases of neurological and immunological diseases, the increase in off-label utilization of immunoglobulins, especially IVIg, and the increased usage of these immunoglobulins in the treatment of a variety of diseases and conditions that are linked to humoral immune deficiency or immune system dysfunction, including immune thrombocytopenic purpura, Kawasaki syndrome, Guillain-Barré syndrome, and graft-versus-host diseases after bone marrow transplantation. Additionally, the immunoglobins segment is anticipated to register the highest growth throughout the forecast period, based on volume. Owing to the broader range of medical indications, including autoimmune diseases, primary immunodeficiency disorders, neurological disorders, etc., and larger patient population served, IVIg typically contributes the most significant volume within the immunoglobulins segment of the US plasma fractionation market.

By Based on application, the US plasma fractionation market is segmented into pulmonology, hemato-oncology neurology, immunology, hematology, critical care, rheumatology, and other applications. In 2022, the pulmonology segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing demand for immunoglobulins to prevent and treat upper and lower respiratory tract infections due to their efficiency is a major factor driving growth in this market segment. Additionally, the use of protease inhibitors such as alpha-1-antitrypsin has also increased substantially over the past few years.

Key players in the US plasma fractionation market include ADMA Biologics (US), and Emergent BioSolutions (US).

Study Coverage

The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the US plasma fractionation market. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overviews, products and services, key strategies, acquisitions, new product/service approvals, expansions, agreements, and recent developments associated with the US plasma fractionation market.

