MASV Drives Enterprise Media Workflow Transformation with Frame.io V4 Integration

Easy to deploy, scalable capture-to-cloud workflows automate repetitive manual tasks and accelerate production timelines for large-scale enterprise teams

MASV , the fastest large file transfer platform for media professionals, is revolutionizing enterprise media workflows by enabling faster, more reliable, and scalable capture-to-cloud workflows through its upcoming integration with Frame.io V4.

This collaboration empowers media organizations, including sports and news enterprises, to streamline operations, automate manual tasks, and scale effortlessly to meet growing audience demands. By enabling faster, more reliable capture-to-cloud workflows, MASV helps businesses maximize operational efficiency and achieve seamless global collaboration in an increasingly fast-paced industry.

MASV transforms media workflows by automating the transfer and organization of massive files. It enables teams to deliver content to multiple destinations-such as Frame.io for review, on-prem storage for editing, and cloud backups for archiving-all in a single step. This means that for live sports broadcasts, reporters can upload game footage directly from the field, while news teams covering breaking stories can instantly transfer clips to editors and archives from remote assignments without delays. This streamlined process eliminates repetitive uploads, ensures immediate access to content, and scales effortlessly to handle the intense demands of real-time production environments.

"Shifting from linear 'chain of event' workflows to automated 'one-to-many' workflows enables us to break down the barriers of sequential file handling and enable rapidly scalable capture-to-cloud workflows that pave the way for seamless collaboration and unparalleled efficiency," says MASV CTO and Interim CEO, Majed Alhajry. "By eliminating delays and enabling real-time collaboration, we're fostering a more agile, future-ready infrastructure-aligned with the forward-thinking principles of the MovieLabs 2030 Vision."

Compliant with ISO27001, SOC 2, and a Gold member of the TPN vendor roster, MASV ensures enterprise-grade security for even the most sensitive projects. With robust encryption, secure access controls, and compliance with industry-leading security frameworks, MASV provides peace of mind for organizations managing critical workflows in an increasingly complex digital landscape.

"Seamless collaboration and efficient workflows are at the heart of what Frame.io provides, and this integration with MASV takes that to the next level," says Charlie Anderson, Head of Frame.io Partnerships at Adobe. "For businesses whose reputations depend on effectively managing large-scale projects, having a path to near-instant operational efficiency is invaluable. MASV brings a level of expertise and flexibility that complements our vision, offering tools that naturally fit into the fast-paced, cloud-driven workflows users can rely on."

For more information, please visit the MASV website .

Integration Availability

The MASV-Frame.io V4 integration will be available to all MASV users later in 2025.

See the MASV-Frame.io V4 Integration at the 2025 NAB Show

Learn how MASV's innovative "one-to-many" workflows are designed to increase efficiency and keep pace with the demands of today's fast-moving media and entertainment industry.

Book a one-on-one demonstration here .

About MASV

MASV is a cloud-based large file transfer platform designed to orchestrate file movement worldwide to meet fast-paced and nimble workflows. Global media organizations rely on MASV to automatically deliver their assets without any restrictions, allowing them to concentrate on their next big deliverable. To learn more and try MASV for free, visit massive.io.

Press Contact:

Melissa Harding

Grithaus Agency

melissa@grithaus.agency

+44 7594079738

SOURCE: MASV

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire