Demand for branded residences in the Mediterranean is expected to rise as high-net-worth individuals change their lifestyle preferences, says Antognolla Resort and Residences' CEO, Federico Ricci.

Mr Ricci made his comments after attending the International Hospitality Investment Forum EMEA, held in Berlin from 31 March to 2 April. This year's forum focused on the rapidly evolving hospitality investment landscape and the changing definition of luxury for both guests and investors.

"Discussions with other industry leaders have only reaffirmed our insights regarding the shift in the behavioural patterns of our customers," said Mr Ricci. "This shift is more than just a passing trend; it reflects a deeper change in how people choose to live and invest in property. The pandemic accelerated the rise of remote work and proved that proximity to nature is becoming more trendy."

Originally from Umbria, Mr Ricci has dedicated his professional life to developing the region's economic potential through his work in both the private and public sectors. "Antognolla is among the most anticipated hospitality and residential developments not only in Umbria but also in the Mediterranean. It will offer a rare blend of traditional Italian architecture and contemporary service," Mr Ricci added.

Mr Ricci joined Antognolla Resort and Residences in March 2025. Commenting on the appointment, Andrey Yakunin, Chairman of Antognolla's Board of Directors, said: "We are delighted to have Federico Ricci join us as our CEO. We are confident that, with his expertise and leadership, he will play a crucial role in Antognolla's further growth, building on the strong foundation that we have established in recent years."

About Antognolla Resort and Residences

Antognolla Resort and Residences, currently under development, is a unique countryside resort that, upon completion, will feature a renovated 12th-century castle, turnkey residences, a 71-key hotel, and a 3,000-square-metre wellness centre alongside an award-winning 18-hole championship golf course designed by the renowned Robert Trent Jones Jr. The stunning Antognolla Castle and Old Borgo are the core of the resort. The resort's operator, Six Senses, will introduce its signature focus on wellness and sustainability. The estate is surrounded by forests, olive trees, and vineyards and is connected to a network of natural parks.

