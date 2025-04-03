Swedish solar developer Alight has signed a 100 MW power purchase agreement (PPA) with Autoliv for Finland's largest PPA to date. The solar park, set for construction in Eurajoki, will be operational by 2026. Swedish solar developer Alight has signed a PPA with Stockholm-headquartered automotive safety supplier Autoliv for a 100 MW solar park to be built in Eurajoki, western Finland. Under the terms of the cross-border PPA, which is Finland's largest to date, Alight will finance, construct, own and operate the solar facility while Autoliv will contract the majority of electricity produced, helping ...

