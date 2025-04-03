US Facial Recognition Market worth $2.63 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Facial Recognition Market size is projected to grow from USD 1.45 billion in 2023 to USD 2.63 billion by 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.6% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets.

The increasing security needs in today's world and the need for high-tech surveillance systems have increased the use of facial recognition. It is primarily used in high-security locations like Airports, Law Enforcement, Identity Verification and Critical infrastructure. Facial recognition helps in enhancing security procedures and reducing processing time. In public spaces, it monitors people in densely populated areas, avoiding security breaches, and in critical infrastructure, it provides an additional layer of identification and tracking. Concerning human-driven traditional security systems, facial recognition-based intelligent surveillance systems automatically recognize individuals and issue real-time notifications for greater efficiency, minimizing the involvement of humans and decreasing operational expenses.

The on-premises segment is expected to account for the largest market share by deployment mode segment in the US Facial Recognition Market during the forecast period.

Highly secure industries like government, defense, and banking adopt on-premises solutions for regulatory compliance and data safety. These systems provide real-time identity assurance and access management, with restricted access keeping cyber threats at bay and enabling seamless operations. Despite cloud adoption, on-premises solutions are the preferred choice for companies demanding high accuracy, reliability, and complete control over data.

The software solutions segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR by offering segment in the US Facial Recognition Market during the forecast period.

The face recognition market based on software solutions is increasing steadily, with the largest market segment being face identification, which is expected to witness significant growth. Face recognition is projected to have the highest growth rate due to the growing demand for financial services and authentication systems. Customer behavior analysis through facial analytics is also expected to rise as businesses seek better insights. Face liveness detection, required for anti-spoofing and anti-fraud, will see steady adoption across various industries. Increased security, fraud prevention, and higher authentication needs are driving this market growth. The growing use of AI-driven surveillance and identity authentication will continue to drive sector-wide integration and innovation.

The large enterprise segment is expected to account for the largest market share by organization size segment in the US Facial Recognition Market during the forecast period.

Large enterprises are expected to dominate the facial recognition industry, such as corporations such as banks, hospitals, and government bodies, which need security, fraud prevention, and identity verification. These corporations always possess more financial clout and can leverage AI-driven surveillance and biometric identification to enhance their security and productivity. With increasing cyber-attacks and more regulations, the demand for facial recognition is expanding more aggressively. It has become a high priority in workforce management, gaining access, and facilitating real-time monitoring.

Top Key Companies in US Facial Recognition Market:

The major players in the Facial Recognition Market are Microsoft (US), AWS (US), Aware (US), OneSpan (US), Q3 Technologies (US), FaceFirst (US), Clarifai (US), Pangiam (US), Clearview AI (US), and Veridium (US).

