Luxembourg, Luxembourg--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2025) - Luxembourg's tax regulations change annually, and to help residents and expats navigate the latest updates, Luxtoday.lu has released an updated version of its tax calculator, now reflecting 2025 data.

This tool allows users to quickly estimate the amount of tax they will need to pay based on their income level, tax class, and family status. With this update, individuals can better plan their finances and avoid unexpected tax burdens.

One of the most popular tools on Luxtoday.lu

Since its launch, the tax calculator has become one of the most visited pages on the company's website. The number of users continues to grow, with the highest traffic coming from the English-language version, showing strong interest from international professionals moving to Luxembourg.

Among the most active users of the calculator are:

Expats and international workers planning their relocation and looking to estimate their tax burden

Freelancers and entrepreneurs who need to understand their tax obligations

Salaried employees who want to plan their finances efficiently

Families and married couples exploring tax classes and potential deductions

The service is available in four languages: English, French, German, and Russian, making it accessible to a diverse audience.

The latest version of the tax calculator includes:

The most up-to-date tax rates and income brackets

Updates on tax classes and deductions

An improved interface for a smoother user experience

Expanded language support for an international audience

Helping people make informed financial decisions

Luxtoday.lu aims to provide not just a convenient tool, but also to enhance financial literacy among Luxembourg's residents and expats. Understanding tax obligations allows people to:

Plan their annual budget more effectively

Make informed decisions about savings and investments

Assess potential tax deductions and refunds

Try the updated Luxembourg tax calculator now

Luxtoday.lu continues to develop services that simplify life in Luxembourg. The updated 2025 tax calculator is now live.

Try the Tax Calculator here

