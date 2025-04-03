Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 03.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Warum Almonty Industries zum Schlüsselplayer für NATO-Staaten wird
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
03.04.2025 17:02 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Travel Nurses Inc.: Travel Nurses, Inc. Announces Partnership With Souled Outside Exploration Co.

Finanznachrichten News

GERMANTOWN, TENNESSEE / ACCESS Newswire / April 3, 2025 / Travel Nurses, Inc. entered a partnership with Souled Outside Exploration Co. The agency is now a title sponsor of a television series called Souled Outside Travel Tales hosted by travel writer Joe Sills and travel nurse Liz Hooper.

Souled Outside Exploration Co.

Souled Outside Exploration Co.
Travel Nurses, Inc. Partnership With Souled Outside Exploration Co.

This new episodic TV series, airing in 2025, will blend travel nursing stories with outdoor exploration across the globe, showcasing inspiring journeys from California to Kathmandu on streaming platforms like Apple TV and Roku. Throughout the series, Sills and Hooper - both Memphis-area natives - embark on quests to uncover hidden stories behind some of the world's most intriguing travel destinations, like Yellowstone National Park in the U.S. and Bolivia's Lake Titicaca.

"Assignments can take you around the world," said Hooper, a pediatric RN who doubles as a travel photographer. "Before I started travel nursing, I had a staff job that I loved, but there wasn't room in that role for the type of personal growth that I was looking for. Something was missing. Travel nursing can allow you to quite literally broadens your horizons."

"Liz and I grew up together in a small town about an hour outside of Memphis," added Sills, a veteran travel writer for outlets like National Geographic and Lonely Planet. "Our world was a Wal-Mart and some bean fields. But traveling changes that. We want to inspire other people to chase their dreams beyond their hometowns, too."

By combining their expertise, both companies will enhance audience engagement, showcase authentic stories and inspire their communities through dynamic storytelling and impactful media representation.

This partnership holds special significance as Hooper is a travel nurse herself. Travel Nurses, Inc. is excited to collaborate with the couple to broaden their reach and visibility within the travel healthcare community. With a deep understanding of the unique experiences of travel nurses, the hosts are well-positioned to authentically represent this lifestyle in their upcoming interviews with our travelers on the series.

"This collaboration marks an exciting step for Travel Nurses, Inc. as we share the incredible stories of our healthcare professionals while celebrating the spirit of exploration," said Catherine Knoll, Vice President of Marketing at Travel Nurses, Inc. "Together, we're connecting the passion for care with the thrill of adventure."

This partnership unites shared passions for storytelling and exploration, fostering growth and inspiring meaningful connections across both audiences.

Contact Information

Anna Joy Tamayo
Community and PR Manager
annajoy@travelnursesinc.com
901-347-0271

Catherine Knoll
Vice President of Marketing
catherine.knoll@travelnursesinc.com
901-425-1636

.

SOURCE: Travel Nurses Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.