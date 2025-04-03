Travel Nurses Inc.: Travel Nurses, Inc. Announces Partnership With Souled Outside Exploration Co.

Travel Nurses, Inc. entered a partnership with Souled Outside Exploration Co. The agency is now a title sponsor of a television series called Souled Outside Travel Tales hosted by travel writer Joe Sills and travel nurse Liz Hooper.

Souled Outside Exploration Co.

Travel Nurses, Inc. Partnership With Souled Outside Exploration Co.

This new episodic TV series, airing in 2025, will blend travel nursing stories with outdoor exploration across the globe, showcasing inspiring journeys from California to Kathmandu on streaming platforms like Apple TV and Roku. Throughout the series, Sills and Hooper - both Memphis-area natives - embark on quests to uncover hidden stories behind some of the world's most intriguing travel destinations, like Yellowstone National Park in the U.S. and Bolivia's Lake Titicaca.

"Assignments can take you around the world," said Hooper, a pediatric RN who doubles as a travel photographer. "Before I started travel nursing, I had a staff job that I loved, but there wasn't room in that role for the type of personal growth that I was looking for. Something was missing. Travel nursing can allow you to quite literally broadens your horizons."

"Liz and I grew up together in a small town about an hour outside of Memphis," added Sills, a veteran travel writer for outlets like National Geographic and Lonely Planet. "Our world was a Wal-Mart and some bean fields. But traveling changes that. We want to inspire other people to chase their dreams beyond their hometowns, too."

By combining their expertise, both companies will enhance audience engagement, showcase authentic stories and inspire their communities through dynamic storytelling and impactful media representation.

This partnership holds special significance as Hooper is a travel nurse herself. Travel Nurses, Inc. is excited to collaborate with the couple to broaden their reach and visibility within the travel healthcare community. With a deep understanding of the unique experiences of travel nurses, the hosts are well-positioned to authentically represent this lifestyle in their upcoming interviews with our travelers on the series.

"This collaboration marks an exciting step for Travel Nurses, Inc. as we share the incredible stories of our healthcare professionals while celebrating the spirit of exploration," said Catherine Knoll, Vice President of Marketing at Travel Nurses, Inc. "Together, we're connecting the passion for care with the thrill of adventure."

This partnership unites shared passions for storytelling and exploration, fostering growth and inspiring meaningful connections across both audiences.

SOURCE: Travel Nurses Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire