Donnerstag, 03.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Warum Almonty Industries zum Schlüsselplayer für NATO-Staaten wird
WKN: 850866 | ISIN: US2441991054 | Ticker-Symbol: DCO
Tradegate
03.04.25
17:23 Uhr
410,60 Euro
-23,25
-5,36 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
ACCESS Newswire
03.04.2025 17:02 Uhr
Aumann Auctions: Rare and Historic John Deere Sign Discovered

Finanznachrichten News

The GOAT of Agricultural Advertising to Sell at Auction this April

NOKOMIS, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / April 3, 2025 / Aumann Auctions, Inc. is set to bring to market what is being hailed as the greatest John Deere sign of all time. The recently discovered John Deere Gilpin Plow Sign, an extraordinary piece of agricultural advertising history, will be a featured highlight of the 2025 Pre-30 Sign & More Auction #1.

John Deere Sign

John Deere Sign
Sign selling in Pre-30 Signs Auction

This rare, chromolithographed metal sign-believed to be one of the first distributed by John Deere-was discovered in a barn in Polson, Montana. Measuring 20" x 28", it was produced by the Wells & Hope Company Chromo-Litho Iron Show Cards of Philadelphia, PA, in the late 1800s. The use of the phrase "Iron Show Cards" in place of "sign" underscores just how early this piece is. The company was renowned for producing vibrant, high-quality advertising materials, primarily for breweries.

What makes this sign truly exceptional is its historical significance, striking graphics, and unparalleled rarity. The image of the Gilpin Plow has been widely used by John Deere over the years, but an original sign featuring this design had never surfaced-until now. A similar sign exists in the John Deere corporate collection, but it depicts a cultivator rather than the Gilpin Plow, making this piece potentially one-of-a-kind.

The sign retains its brilliant colors and bold design, with only minor aging-related wear, including rust discoloration along the edges and a dozen BB dings, likely from years past. Remnants of an original Deere & Co. label remain on the back, instructing merchants to display it in a "conspicuous place." This predates the establishment of traditional John Deere dealerships, suggesting that such signs were sent to general mercantile stores where customers could order farm implements.

"This is undoubtedly one of the most important John Deere signs ever to reach the auction block," said Roger Johnson, auction specialist with Aumann Auctions, Inc. "Collectors recognize the significance of this find, and we anticipate substantial interest from both agricultural history enthusiasts and serious advertising collectors."

Collectors and John Deere enthusiasts will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to bid on this museum-worthy piece at the 2025 Pre-30 Sign & More Auction #1.

About Aumann Auctions, Inc.

Aumann Auctions, Inc. is a nationally recognized leader in antique tractor, automobilia, and vintage advertising auctions. With a reputation for uncovering and bringing historically significant pieces to market, Aumann Auctions continues to set records in the agricultural collectibles industry.

Contact Information

Tyson Reed
Marketing Director
tyson@aumannauctions.com
(217) 563-2523

SOURCE: Aumann Auctions



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
