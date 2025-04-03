The Piazza Center For Plastic Surgery & Advanced Skin Care: Leading Austin Plastic Surgeon Dr. Rocco Piazza Selected to Pilot Motiva Implant Technology

The Piazza Center proudly announces that board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Rocco Piazza has been selected as one of the few elite plastic surgeons in Austin, TX, to pilot Motiva's innovative implant technology. With over 15 years of experience specializing in breast and body procedures, Dr. Piazza continues to set new standards in aesthetic surgery and patient care.

Motiva Implants®, known for their advanced safety, softness, and natural look and feel, have gained worldwide recognition. This selection underscores Dr. Piazza's reputation as a thought leader in plastic surgery and his commitment to providing his patients with cutting-edge solutions.

"As a plastic surgeon dedicated to innovation and patient-centric care, I am honored to be among the select surgeons piloting Motiva implants in Austin," said Dr. Piazza. "Motiva's SmoothSilk® surface technology and unique implant designs provide a more natural integration with the body, minimizing complications and enhancing patient comfort. I am particularly impressed with the differences between Motiva SmoothSilk® Round and Motiva SmoothSilk® Ergonomix implants, allowing me to tailor implant selection based on each patient's anatomy and goals."

Dr. Piazza has observed that patients seeking a more structured and lifted appearance may benefit from Motiva SmoothSilk® Round implants, which maintain upper pole fullness while providing soft, natural movement. Alternatively, those looking for a more dynamic and adaptive implant that moves naturally with the body may be better candidates for Motiva SmoothSilk® Ergonomix implants.

With a focus on evidence-based enhancements and a track record of superior patient outcomes, Dr. Piazza's expertise and The Piazza Center's commitment to modern, personalized plastic surgery make them a leading choice for patients seeking the latest advancements in breast augmentation.

For more information about Motiva implants and to schedule a consultation, visit https://www.thepiazzacenter.com/breast/motiva-implants/.

About The Piazza Center

The Piazza Center, founded by Dr. Rocco Piazza, is a premier plastic surgery and advanced skincare practice in Austin, Texas. Specializing in breast and body contouring, facial rejuvenation, and regenerative aesthetics, the practice emphasizes natural-looking results and patient education. With a focus on innovation and evidence-based treatments, The Piazza Center offers a concierge-level experience that prioritizes safety, comfort, and excellence in aesthetic outcomes for patients wishing to Live Confidently.

Media Contact:

Taylor Moreira

Taylor@ThePiazzaCenter.com

@thepiazzacenter

www.thepiazzacenter.com





SOURCE: The Piazza Center For Plastic Surgery & Advanced Skin Care

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire