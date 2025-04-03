ALKEME Insurance: ALKEME Welcomes Jesse Dantice as President of the Eastern Region

Industry Veteran to Lead ALKEME's Aggressive Growth Plan in Eastern U.S.

ALKEME, a Top 40 Insurance Brokerage, today announced the appointment of Jesse Dantice as President of the East Region. With over 27 years of experience in the insurance sector and a proven track record of leadership and innovation, Dantice will spearhead ALKEME's operations and growth initiatives across the Eastern United States.

ALKEME Welcomes Jess Dantice as President of the Eastern Region

Industry Veteran to Lead ALKEME's Aggressive Growth Plan in Eastern U.S.

Jesse Dantice brings unparalleled expertise to ALKEME, having revolutionized claims management processes during his tenure as CEO of Zenjuries. His commitment to leveraging technology to streamline insurance operations aligns seamlessly with ALKEME's mission to modernize the industry and deliver exceptional service to clients.

Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME Insurance, expressed his enthusiasm for the appointment. "We are thrilled to welcome Jesse Dantice to the ALKEME team. His visionary leadership and deep understanding of the insurance landscape make him an ideal choice to lead our East Region. Jess' ability to innovate and drive growth will be instrumental as we continue expanding our footprint and delivering value to our clients and partners."

Jesse Dantice shared his excitement about joining ALKEME. "I am honored to join such a forward-thinking organization. ALKEME's commitment to innovation and excellence resonates deeply with my own values. I look forward to working with this talented team to build on ALKEME's success and lead the charge in transforming the insurance experience for businesses across the East Region."

ABOUT ALKEME



ALKEME is a full-service insurance agency providing businesses and individuals with an extensive array of commercial and personal insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and wealth management services. Since its founding in 2020, ALKEME has completed over 40 acquisitions and serves its customers from over 35 locations in 16 states. ALKEME is ranked by Insurance Journal one of the top 40 largest agencies in the United States and by Business Insurance as the #5 fastest-growing broker. Founded by owner/operators with a unique vision, ALKEME is fueled by its proven operating methodologies providing its partner agencies with the autonomy, resources and support to grow and thrive in an everchanging insurance landscape. Visit https://alkemeins.com for more information.

SOURCE: ALKEME Insurance

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire