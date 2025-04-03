PR Innovation Pioneer David Wilder Acquires Full Ownership of Trustpoint Xposure

Trustpoint Xposure, a leader in strategic media placement and digital authority building, announces that David Wilder has acquired full ownership of the company and assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer. This transition marks a significant milestone for the PR firm as it relocates operations to North Idaho and expands its mission to democratize media visibility.

Trustpoint Xposure CEO David Wilder



Wilder, who previously served as Managing Partner, brings over two decades of leadership experience across multiple industries. His extensive background includes executive roles at Gulf Coast Western, ADT, Credit Acceptance, and most recently as VP of Marketing at Mogul Press, where he developed the innovative strategies that now form the foundation of Trustpoint Xposure's guaranteed media placement approach.

"Media visibility should not be reserved solely for the ultra-wealthy, famous or elite business insiders," said Wilder. "Every business, from Fortune 500 companies and startups to family-owned operations and dreamers, deserves the opportunity to tell their story, build digital authority, and differentiate themselves from competitors through strategic media placement."

Under Wilder's leadership, Trustpoint Xposure has relocated all operations to North Idaho, establishing a centralized hub from which the company serves clients nationwide. The move represents Wilder's strategic vision for creating a nimble organization that can rapidly adapt to the evolving media landscape while maintaining the personal touch that has become the company's hallmark.

"North Idaho provides the perfect balance of connectivity and focus," Wilder explained. "From here, we can leverage our national network of media contacts while developing innovative PR technologies that deliver measurable results for our clients."

Trustpoint Xposure has built a reputation for guaranteed media placements in top-tier publications, helping clients achieve incredible results.

The company specializes in creating customized media strategies that build lasting digital authority through strategic placements in respected publications. This approach not only enhances brand visibility but creates permanent digital assets that continue generating value long after publication.

"Traditional PR firms promise effort; we guarantee results," Wilder stated. "Our clients don't pay for activity - they invest in outcomes that directly impact their bottom line and market position."

Wilder's vision extends beyond traditional PR services to include comprehensive reputation management strategies that help clients navigate challenging situations while maintaining their hard-earned authority.

"Everyone makes mistakes. Having strong reputation management allows good people to avoid being derailed by bad situations," Wilder noted. "We provide clients with the media tools to tell their authentic stories and maintain control of their narrative, regardless of circumstance."

Before his career in marketing and PR, Wilder served in the U.S. Navy, an experience he credits with shaping his disciplined approach to leadership and results-driven strategies. His education includes a B.S. in Organizational Management and certification in Entrepreneurism from Colorado Christian University.

The acquisition positions Trustpoint Xposure for significant growth as Wilder implements his vision of leveling the playing field in media access while transforming select brands into household names through strategic visibility campaigns.

"We're building something extraordinary - a PR firm that combines guaranteed placements with measurable business impact," Wilder concluded. "Our approach represents the future of public relations, where media visibility directly translates to business growth and market leadership."

