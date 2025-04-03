Lief Labs Launches 2025 Brand Boost Guide for Nutritional Supplement Brands

Lief's 2025 guide offers supplement industry insider tips for brand enhancement and growth

Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce the launch of its complimentary 2025Brand Boost Guide which offers tips, guidance and resources to support dietary supplement brands in identifying potential sales growth and risk management strategies. Among the key areas of guidance in Lief's 2025 Brand Boost Guide include strategic evaluation of product lines, brand mission statements, formulation considerations and supply chain management.

"Lief has always strived to elevate our brand relationships to not only support them with their contract manufacturing needs, but to also offer counsel as a collaborative partner with a vested interest in providing critical market insights to help our brand partners continually drive innovation and growth in an evolving economic landscape and marketplace," said Thomas Luna, Chief Operations Officer of Lief Labs. "We hope the tips and strategies offered in Lief's 2025 Brand Boost Guide will be a valuable resource of best practices and strategic enhancements that can reinvigorate brands to be better positioned for success moving forward."

Lief Labs' 2025 Brand Boost Guide

Lief's complimentary Brand Boost Guide is available to all brands in the supplement industry who are looking for guidance as they develop business strategies. Supplement brands are also encouraged to speak with Lief experts for further discussion of the Brand Boost Guide to determine which strategies may fit best based on their individual brand needs and resources.

For brands interested in obtaining Lief's 2025 Brand Boost Guide, visit https://lieflabs.com/2025-brand-boost-guide/ to download your complimentary guide, or for additional information please contact info@lieforganics.com.

About Lief Labs

Lief Labs is a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements. Our in-house Product Development and R&D team creates the best tasting and most cutting-edge formulations of supplements. Lief also houses over 220,000 sq ft of new and fully renovated, full-service, state-of-the-art, Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacturing facility, which includes an in-house analytical testing lab and a microbiology lab, and offers custom solutions for a multitude of supplement categories. Lief collaborates with entrepreneurial firms to help them build premier brands. Our turnkey solutions allow us to engage in seamless partnerships that help brands with scalability and sustainable growth. Lief hosts the Beyond the Supps podcast which covers a wide range of topics such as entrepreneurship, social media, quality control, health & wellness, and the impact the dietary supplement industry has worldwide. The company is based in Valencia, CA. To learn more, please visit www.lieflabs.com.

