FreedomPath Unveils FreedomTrust: A Comprehensive, Affordable Will and Trust Service for American Families

FreedomPath, a leader in innovative financial services, is proud to announce the launch of FreedomTrust, a groundbreaking service designed to help Americans establish comprehensive wills and trusts-safeguarding their families and legacies at a fraction of traditional legal costs

FreedomTrust empowers individuals and families with the tools they need to create professional-grade estate plans without the excessive price tag typically charged by law firms. For a low one-time fee, users can access the same high-quality documents and services that often cost thousands of dollars when handled through traditional legal channels.

A Full-Spectrum Solution for Estate Planning

FreedomTrust offers a robust suite of features designed to address every critical aspect of estate planning, including:

Will Establishment - Secure your legacy and clearly define how your assets are distributed.

Trust Creation - Build living or testamentary trusts to protect your estate and loved ones.

Power of Attorney - Assign trusted individuals to manage your affairs if you're unable to.

Healthcare Directive - Ensure your medical wishes are honored during times of incapacity.

Guardianship Election - Designate legal guardians for minor children with clarity and peace of mind.

Pet Trust - Protect your furry family members with dedicated provisions

Probate Tax Tracker - Navigate the probate process and minimize tax implications.

Plan Audit - Conduct thorough reviews to ensure your estate plan is up-to-date and legally sound.

And that's just the beginning. FreedomTrust is designed to evolve with your life and needs-providing future-forward protection without hidden costs.

Professional Results Without the Price Tag

"Traditionally, working with estate planning attorneys can cost anywhere from $2,000 to $5,000 or more," says Kevin Carroll, CEO & Founder. "We believe everyone deserves access to expert-level estate planning. FreedomTrust is here to close the gap between affordability and professionalism"

FreedomTrust delivers expertly prepared documents that rival those created by high-cost law firms. Through a secure and user-friendly platform, Americans can finally take control of their legacy with confidence, clarity, and cost-efficiency.

About FreedomPath

FreedomPath is a leading financial services platform dedicated to empowering individuals and business owners on their journey to financial freedom. With a commitment to inclusivity, transparency, and innovation, FreedomPath connects users with tailored services and solutions to help guide them on various financial matters. The platform's user-friendly interface and comprehensive tools make it easy for individuals to make informed decisions and achieve their unique financial goals.

