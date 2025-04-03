Switzerland's government has outlined remuneration levels for its upcoming tenders on PV systems over 150 kW, set to open in mid-April. Swiss government agency Pronovo has unveiled guidelines for the upcoming auction for PV installations over 150 kW, which will run from April 17 to May 1, 2025. Two types of remuneration are available for the segment. The first is a high single remuneration (RUE), paid in CHF per kilowatt of power, covering up to 60% of the investment costs of reference installations. Bidders must submit a bid in Swiss francs per kilowatt, with the maximum bid set at CHF 600/kW ...

