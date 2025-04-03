Anzeige
Warum Almonty Industries zum Schlüsselplayer für NATO-Staaten wird
7,2987,35617:15
03.04.2025 17:10 Uhr
Golden Ocean Group Limited: GOGL - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2025

Finanznachrichten News

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ and OSE: GOGL) ("GOGL" or the "Company") advises that the 2025 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on May 8, 2025. The record date for voting at the Annual General Meeting is set to April 7, 2025. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F, will be distributed and made available on the Company's website at www.goldenocean.bm prior to the meeting.

April 3, 2025

The Board of Directors
Golden Ocean Group Limited
Hamilton, Bermuda

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


