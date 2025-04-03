Anzeige
WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019 | Ticker-Symbol: GBKB
Stuttgart
03.04.25
15:04 Uhr
2,520 Euro
-0,140
-5,26 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,2603,12018:50
Dow Jones News
03.04.2025 17:15 Uhr
197 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Prospectus - Capital Markets Instrument Note

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Prospectus - Capital Markets Instrument Note 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Prospectus - Capital Markets Instrument Note 
03-Apr-2025 / 15:44 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Prospectus - Capital Markets Instrument Note 
 
DATE: April 02, 2025 
 
 
Accordingly, the "Capital Markets Instrument Note", which has been approved by the Capital Markets Board, regarding the 
issuance of "Garanti Bank Intermediary Institution Warrants" is enclosed herewith. 
 
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall 
prevail. 
 
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial 
II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books 
and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we 
are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. 
 
 
Yours sincerely, 
Garanti BBVA 
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: 
Tel: +90 212 318 2352 
Fax: +90 212 216 5902 
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr 
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Attachment 
File: Prospectus - Capital Markets Instrument Note 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 381123 
EQS News ID:  2111542 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2111542&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 03, 2025 10:44 ET (14:44 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
