Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Pharming Group NV

Company Name: Pharming Group NV

ISIN: NL0010391025



Reason for the research: Q4/24 results/pipeline expansion Recommendation: Buy

from: 03.04.2025

Target price: EUR2.30

Target price on sight of: 12 months

Last rating change: -

Analyst: Simon Scholes, CFA



First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Pharming Group NV (ISIN: NL0010391025). Analyst Simon Scholes reiterated his BUY rating and increased the price target from EUR 1.70 to EUR 2.30. On 13 March, the day it reported FY/24 results above guidance, Pharming announced the start of a second phase II trial of leniolisib for PIDs (primary immune deficiencies) with immune dysregulation beyond APDS (activated PI3KD syndrome). The second trial, which began in February 2025, is for CVID (common variable immune deficiency) with immune dysregulation. The first trial, for PIDs with immune dysregulation linked to PI3KD signalling, began in October 2024. The prevalence of PIDs linked to PI3KD signalling and CVID is respectively 5x and 26x higher than for APDS, for which leniolisib is currently approved in the U.S. Both indications have blockbuster potential. In mid-March, Pharming also completed the acquisition of the Swedish company, Abliva, and its flagship drug candidate, KL1333. KL1333 is currently undergoing a pivotal trial (read-out expected in 2027) and is positioned to become the first standard of care in mitochondrial DNA-driven primary mitochondrial diseases (mtDNA). Annual revenue potential is also >USD1bn. Ahead of the acquisition of Abliva, we had expected 2025 operating costs to be close to the 2024 level. Management has indicated that the acquisition of Abliva will add USD30m to 2025 operating costs (of which USD17m for R&D and USD13m for one-off transaction/integration costs). Total incremental KL1333-related cost ahead of FDA approval expected in 2028 is ca. USD133m. The purchase price for Abliva was USD66.1m. KL1333 is a small molecule compound and is expected to generate a gross margin of over 95% on sales if approved. Given that KL1333 has blockbuster potential, the sum of the purchase price and subsequent transaction/integration and development costs looks very modest. We have adjusted our valuation model to reflect the strong Q4/24 results, the news on leniolisib for CVID and the completion of the Abliva acquisition. We now see fair value for the Pharming share at EUR2.30 (previously: EUR1.70). We maintain our Buy recommendation.

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Pharming Group NV (ISIN: NL0010391025) veröffentlicht. Analyst Simon Scholes bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und erhöht das Kursziel von EUR 1,70 auf EUR 2,30.

Zusammenfassung:

Am 13. März, dem Tag, an dem Pharming die über den Prognosen liegenden Ergebnisse für das Geschäftsjahr 2024 bekannt gab, kündigte das Unternehmen den Beginn einer zweiten Phase-II-Studie mit Leniolisib für PID (primäre Immundefekte) mit Immundysregulation über das APDS (Aktiviertes PI3KD-Syndrom) hinaus an. Die zweite Studie, die im Februar 2025 begann, ist für CVID (Common Variable Immune Deficiency) mit Immundysregulation. Die erste Studie für PID mit Immundysregulation im Zusammenhang mit der PI3KD-Signalgebung begann im Oktober 2024. Die Prävalenz von PID in Verbindung mit PI3KD-Signalübertragung und CVID ist 5- bzw. 26-mal höher als bei APDS, für das Leniolisib derzeit in den USA zugelassen ist. Beide Indikationen haben Blockbuster-Potenzial. Mitte März schloss Pharming auch die Übernahme des schwedischen Unternehmens Abliva und dessen Flaggschiff-Kandidaten KL1333 ab. KL1333 befindet sich derzeit in einer Zulassungsstudie (das Ergebnis wird für 2027 erwartet) und ist in der Lage, der erste Therapiestandard für mitochondriale DNA-bedingte primäre mitochondriale Krankheiten (mtDNA) zu werden. Das jährliche Umsatzpotenzial beträgt ebenfalls >USD1 Mrd. Vor der Übernahme von Abliva waren wir davon ausgegangen, dass die Betriebskosten 2025 in etwa auf dem Niveau von 2024 liegen würden. Das Management hat mitgeteilt, dass die Übernahme von Abliva die Betriebskosten im Jahr 2025 um USD30 Mio. erhöhen wird (davon USD 7 Mio. für Forschung und Entwicklung und USD13 Mio. für einmalige Transaktions-/Integrationskosten). Die gesamten zusätzlichen Kosten für KL1333 vor der für 2028 erwarteten FDA-Zulassung belaufen sich auf ca. USD133 Mio. Der Kaufpreis für Abliva betrug USD66,1 Mio. KL1333 ist ein niedermolekulares Präparat und dürfte bei Zulassung eine Bruttomarge von über 95% erzielen. Angesichts des Blockbuster-Potenzials von KL1333 erscheint die Summe des Kaufpreises und der nachfolgenden Transaktions-/Integrations- und Entwicklungskosten sehr moderat. Wir haben unser Bewertungsmodell angepasst, um die starken Ergebnisse für Q4/24, die Neuigkeiten zu Leniolisib für CVID und den Abschluss der Übernahme von Abliva zu berücksichtigen. Wir sehen den fairen Wert der Pharming-Aktie nun bei EUR2,30 (vorher: EUR1,70). Wir behalten unsere Kaufempfehlung bei.

You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/32160.pdf

Contact for questions:

First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

Herr Gaurav Tiwari

Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686

web: www.firstberlin.com

E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com



