Industry-first multi-cloud storage management platform recognized for driving innovation in DevOps and cloud infrastructure.

Lucidity, the world's only multi-cloud storage management platform purpose-built for modern enterprises, has been named Developer Tools and Infra SaaS Startup of the Year by SaaSBoomi, India's leading B2B SaaS community. The award honors top startups pushing the boundaries of developer tools, DevOps innovation, and infrastructure technology.

"We built Lucidity to redefine cloud infrastructure efficiency, and we're incredibly proud to be recognized by SaaSBoomi for our impact in this space," said Nitin Bhadauria, Co-founder at Lucidity. "This award is a testament to the real-world cost savings and automation our customers have achieved. It reflects the passion and commitment of our team to build a platform that truly moves the needle for DevOps and IT teams worldwide."

Lucidity's breakthrough innovation-AutoScaler-autonomously expands and shrinks block storage volumes based on real-time application demand. The result: up to 70% cost savings without changing a single line of application code or downtime. Its NoOps, application-agnostic design integrates seamlessly into existing environments, eliminating the need for manual provisioning or re-architecture.

By automating storage management across public cloud environments AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Lucidity is helping DevOps, IT, and cloud infrastructure teams reclaim hundreds of hours previously lost to manual storage management tasks. This enables them to focus on high-impact work that drives innovation and business agility.

Enterprises like World Market, Dometic, and several Fortune 500 companies-including one of the world's largest airlines and a top consulting firm-trust Lucidity to optimize storage and reduce cloud spend at scale.

About Lucidity

Lucidity transforms cloud storage management from a reactive chore into a proactive, strategic advantage. Compatible with AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, Lucidity's platform automates storage optimization, empowering IT and DevOps teams at the world's largest enterprises to slash costs by up to 70% instantly, prevent downtime, and streamline operations. Founded in 2021, Lucidity has offices in Boston, Bangalore, and Abu Dhabi, with customers all around the globe.

