ADEC ESG Amplifies Sustainability Reporting and Transparency as Approved EcoVadis Training Partner

As an Approved Training Partner, ADEC ESG is uniquely positioned to help businesses assess and improve sustainability performance.

ADEC ESG, a trusted provider of global sustainability solutions, announced today that it has been named an Approved Training Partner by EcoVadis, the leading provider of globally trusted business sustainability ratings.

ADEC ESG as an Approved EcoVadis Training Partner



Approved Training Partners are carefully selected based on their experience and expertise and must complete rigorous training on EcoVadis' methodology and assessment process through EcoVadis Academy. To qualify, partners must demonstrate a deep understanding of local environmental, ethical, and human rights regulations and issues. They must also complete EcoVadis' assessment for their own business.

For EcoVadis customers, Approved Training Partners are trusted guides. Partners with extensive training, experience, and a comprehensive understanding of the EcoVadis methodology support disclosing companies as they complete their assessment, interpret their score card, and implement and improve sustainability initiatives.

"As an Approved EcoVadis Training Partner, we're excited to strengthen our support for clients as they work to meet increased demands around supply chain transparency and sustainability," said Tara Jankowski, Associate Director of Sustainability at ADEC ESG. "With this partnership, we take another step forward on our own sustainability journey. This is a journey we take alongside our clients, providing structured training and comprehensive consulting services that enable our clients to showcase leadership in sustainability and resilience in the global market."

As an Approved EcoVadis Training Partner, ADEC ESG provides:

Education and support to suppliers in understanding the EcoVadis methodology and support with assessment completion.

Consultancy services to suppliers, helping them understand their scorecard and Corrective Action Plan.

Supplier support on implementation of improvements and wider supply chain sustainability practices.

Buyer support in understanding how EcoVadis assessments can benefit their business and supply chain.

EcoVadis is the global standard for supply chain sustainability ratings. The EcoVadis assessment evaluates 21 sustainability criteria across four core themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. More than 100,000 companies globally have been rated by EcoVadis. Learn more at EcoVadis.com.

ADEC ESG advances sustainable practices around the world, helping organizations responsibly grow and operate. ADEC ESG seamlessly delivers fully-integrated, cost-effective consulting, data management, and software solutions to ensure we meet our clients' ever-evolving Sustainability & ESG needs, and help them reshape risk into positive impact and value. Visit adecesg.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Jacki Fricke

Associate Director, Marketing

media@adec-innovations.com

714-508-4100 x1020

SOURCE: ADEC ESG

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire