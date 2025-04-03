Solar curtailment increased by 97% in Germany last year, driven by rapid growth in PV deployment and unusually high solar radiation in the summer, according to the Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur). From pv magazine Germany Germany's grid operators implemented 30,304 GWh of grid congestion management measures in 2024, down from 34,297 GWh in the previous year, according to the Bundesnetzagentur. The total cost of these measures dropped to €2. 77 billion ($3. 08 million) from €3. 33 billion in 2023 - the lowest level since 2021. Grid congestion management involves reducing the feed-in ...

