Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Watzke elected as UEFA Vice-President

DORTMUND, DE / ACCESS Newswire / April 3, 2025 / The Chairman of the Management Board of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA, Hans-Joachim Watzke, was re-elected to the Executive Committee of European soccer's governing body at today's UEFA Congress in Belgrade.
The 65-year-old received 48 votes in the first round of voting by the 55 UEFA associations and was consequently confirmed as Executive Committee member for a further four years.
During the subsequent meeting of the Executive Committee, Watzke was also unanimously elected as one of the UEFA vice-presidents.
Dortmund, 03. April 2025
