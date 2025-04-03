Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.04.2025
Warum Almonty Industries zum Schlüsselplayer für NATO-Staaten wird
WKN: 549309 | ISIN: DE0005493092 | Ticker-Symbol: BVB
Xetra
03.04.25
17:29 Uhr
2,995 Euro
-0,020
-0,66 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
SDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO KGAA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,0053,05517:58
3,0053,03517:54
ACCESS Newswire
03.04.2025 17:38 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Watzke elected as UEFA Vice-President

Finanznachrichten News

DORTMUND, DE / ACCESS Newswire / April 3, 2025 / The Chairman of the Management Board of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA, Hans-Joachim Watzke, was re-elected to the Executive Committee of European soccer's governing body at today's UEFA Congress in Belgrade.

The 65-year-old received 48 votes in the first round of voting by the 55 UEFA associations and was consequently confirmed as Executive Committee member for a further four years.

During the subsequent meeting of the Executive Committee, Watzke was also unanimously elected as one of the UEFA vice-presidents.

Dortmund, 03. April 2025

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

SOURCE: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
