Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF):
ANNEXE B
Form to be used for the disclosure of the total number of voting rights and capital, in accordance with the law and grand-ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities
- Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedi (including the issuer ID allocated by the CSSF)
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE E1013
- Identity of the notifier (if another person makes the notification on behalf of the issuer)
N/A
- Total number of shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer
192,981,183
- Total number of voting rights attached to the shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer, including the suspended voting rightsii
371,749,294
- Origin of the changeiii
- Purchase of own shares
- Cancellation of some class A beneficiary units
- Date when the change occurred
31 March 2025
____________________
1 Either the full name of the legal entity or another method for identifying the issuer or underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate.
2 For further details on the total number of voting rights, please refer to point 1(b) of circular CSSF 08/349.
3 As, for example, a capital increase or reduction.
