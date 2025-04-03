Nordicus Partners Corporation: Bio-Convert Receives Positive Feedback from The Danish Medicine Agency (DKMA) on its Lead Drug Candidate, QR-02 for Oral Leukoplakia

BEVERLY HILLS, California, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bio-Convert A/S ("Bio-Convert"), a subsidiary of Nordicus Partners Corporation (OTCQB: NORD) ("Nordicus" or the "Company"), a financial consulting company specializing in supporting Nordic and U.S. life sciences companies in establishing themselves in the U.S. market, announces it has received positive and constructive feedback from the Danish Medicine Agency ("DKMA") for its lead drug candidate, QR-02 for the treatment of oral leukoplakia.

DKMA's feedback paves the way toward a First in Human trial, with a high likelihood of animal studies rendered dispensable for the proposed formulation and route of application.

Allan Wehnert, CEO and Founder of Bio-Convert commented: "DKMA gave valuable and clear guidance, providing us with a clear pathway towards the initiation of the First in Human trial with QR-02 which is expected to start end of 2025."

Bio-Convert has developed a unique and proprietary mucoadhesive oral topical formulation for the treatment of oral leukoplakia with moderate to severe dysplasia.

The unique feature of the gel formulation (QR-02) is its ability to stay in the oral cavity for 12-24 hours, which is significantly longer than conventional gel formulations which only stay in the oral cavity for 15-20 minutes due to the large washout effect caused by mouth saliva. The active ingredient is imiquimod which is approved for the treatment of Actinic Keratosis, External Genital Warts and Superficial Basal Cell Carcinoma (sBCC).

The goal for QR-02 is to cure and reduce the level of dysplasia so patients with oral leukoplakia potentially can be cured from their disorder.

For further information, contact:

Mr. Henrik Rouf

Chief Executive Officer

hr@nordicuspartners.com

Tel +1 310 666 0750

About Bio-Convert

Bio-Convert's mission is to develop the preferred treatment for oral leukoplakia. Our innovative therapeutic agent, QR-02, uses a novel drug delivery technology, that enables more precise, effective and efficient treatment.

About Nordicus Partners Corporation

Nordicus Partners Corporation is the only U.S. publicly traded business accelerator and holding company for Nordic life sciences companies. Leveraging decades of combined management experience in domestic and global corporate sectors, Nordicus excels in corporate finance activities including business and market development, growth strategies, talent acquisition, partnership building, capital raising, and facilitating company acquisitions and sales. In 2024, Nordicus acquired 100% of Orocidin A/S, a Danish preclinical-stage biotech company developing next-generation therapies for periodontitis and 100% of Bio-Convert A/S, a Danish preclinical-stage biotech company dedicated to revolutionizing the treatment of oral leukoplakia. For more information about Nordicus, please visit: www.nordicuspartners.com , and follow us on LinkedIn , X , Threads and BlueSky .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," "intend," "continue" or "believe" or the negatives thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss our plans, strategies, prospects and expectations concerning our business, operating results, financial condition and other similar matters. We believe that it is important to communicate our future expectations to our investors. There may be events in the future, however, that we are not able to predict accurately or control. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date on which we make it. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.