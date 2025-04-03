Barilla Group is proud to announce its rise in the Global RepTrak 100 rankings, emerging as the leading company in the food sector two years running. The company has secured the 25th position worldwide, moving up four spots compared to 2024, where it held the 29th position. This result, achieved thanks to the efforts of the Group's people worldwide, reflects its continued focus on the quality of its products and services, inclusion, innovation, and willingness to bring people together through good food.

With a presence in over 100 countries and 30 production sites (15 in Italy and 15 abroad), Barilla Group produces more than 2 million tons of products each year. Since 2010, it has reformulated nearly 500 products to improve their nutritional profile, reducing fats, saturated fats, salt, and sugar, or increasing fiber content.

Aligned with its commitment to fostering inclusivity, in France the company has achieved a 100% score on the Professional Gender Equality Index1 this year, an index designed as a practical tool to advance pay equality within companies. Similarly, in Germany, the company received the German Equal Pay Award in 20242 from the Federal Minister for Equal Opportunities, highlighting its efforts in implementing equal pay.

With the aim of offering people good food, Barilla strives to innovate with a €1 billion investment plan announced in 2023 and over the following 5 years, will strengthen production capacity, enhance operational efficiency, and advance research and development. This includes a new R&D hub in Parma: a 20,000 m2 facility designed to foster collaboration, generate ideas and research new methods for innovative agriculture. The investment also supports manufacturing renovations worldwide, upgrades in packaging and production lines across various locations, energy efficiency solutions, and renewable energy self-production installations.

Finally, the relationship with Barilla's supply chain is crucial especially considering today's challenges, such as the quality and quantity of raw materials, coupled with the need to increasingly support sustainable consumption behaviors. Barilla therefore supported a program to nurture the long-standing relationship with farmers. This is known as "Accademia del Basilico", launched in January 2025: a comprehensive training program designed to empower farmers and teach techniques and practices for sustainable basil cultivation.

For more information about the Global RepTrak report: https://www.reptrak.com/globalreptrak/

1 https://egapro.travail.gouv.fr/

2 BMFSFJ Lisa Paus verleiht German Equal Pay Award

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250403114111/en/

Contacts:

Elena Botturi: elena.botturi@barilla.com, +31642472860