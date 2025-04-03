Pebble Beach Company: Pebble Beach Resorts and the USGA Launch Championship Logo to Kick Off 2027 U.S. Open

The U.S. Open returns to Pebble Beach Golf Links for the seventh time

Pebble Beach Resorts, in partnership with the United States Golf Association (USGA), is proud to unveil the official logo for the 127th U.S. Open Championship. This marks the seventh time this revered Championship returns to Pebble Beach Golf Links. The 2027 U.S. Open will be played from June 17-20, 2027, continuing a legacy of iconic moments on one of golf's most celebrated stages.

Since first hosting the U.S. Open in 1972, Pebble Beach Golf Links has been the setting for some of golf's most indelible performances. From Jack Nicklaus' near-perfect 1-iron in 1972, to Watson's famed chip-in in 1982, to Tiger's historic 15-stroke victory in 2000, to Gary Woodland's daring 3-wood on the 14th hole in 2019, only time will tell what new stories are written and who will add their name to the list of golfers who have won the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

A Logo Rooted in Tradition and Prestige

The official logo for the 127th U.S. Open incorporates enduring symbols of Pebble Beach and the Championship's legacy:

The Lone Cypress : A defining symbol of Pebble Beach since its founding in 1919, its fortitude and resilience represent the tradition and timelessness of Pebble Beach.

Seven Stars : 2027 will be the seventh U.S. Open contested at Pebble Beach Golf Links, the most of any course since 1972.

Red, White, Blue and Silver: The Americana color scheme is a nod to both our nation's flag and the near century-long partnership with the USGA.

"Pebble Beach Golf Links has long been a defining stage for the U.S. Open, and we are honored to continue that legacy as we prepare to welcome the Championship back in 2027," said David Stivers, CEO of Pebble Beach Company. "The logo represents our deep-rooted history in the game and the enduring partnership between Pebble Beach Company and the USGA."

Hospitality Packages Available

Hospitality packages providing exclusive access to the 2027 U.S. Open are now available, offering groups guaranteed tickets and premier experiences. For updates on ticket sales and Championship news, visit https://www.pebblebeach.com/events/us-open-championship/.

About Pebble Beach Resorts

Pebble Beach Company, headquartered in Pebble Beach, Calif., owns and operates the world-famous Pebble Beach Resorts®, including The Lodge at Pebble Beach, The Inn at Spanish Bay, and Casa Palmero®. The company also operates five renowned golf courses: Pebble Beach Golf Links®, Spyglass Hill® Golf Course, The Links at Spanish Bay, Del Monte Golf Course, and The Hay. Its other famed properties include scenic 17-Mile Drive®, The Spa at Pebble Beach and Pebble Beach Golf Academy. It annually hosts premier events such as the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance®, Pebble Beach Food & Wine, TaylorMade Pebble Beach Invitational, and the PURE Insurance Championship Impacting The First Tee. Future site of the 2027, 2032, 2037, and 2044 U.S. Open Championships and the 2035, 2040 and 2048 U.S. Women's Opens, Pebble Beach Golf Links® has hosted six U.S. Opens, five U.S. Amateurs, one PGA Championship, one U.S. Women's Open and numerous other tournaments. For reservations or more information, please call 800-654-9300 or visit pebblebeach.com.

