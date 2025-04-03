enBio Corp Appoints Esteemed Healthcare Executives to Advisory Board to Guide Strategic Growth

enBio Corp, a leader in clinical technology services and medical equipment solutions, is proud to announce the formation of its Advisory Board with the appointment of three nationally recognized healthcare executives: Michael T. Phillips, FACHE, Lloyd Duplechan and Dave Francoeur. Together, these leaders bring unmatched experience in hospital operations, biomedical engineering, regulatory compliance, and strategic transformation.

The Advisory Board will support enBio Corp's expansion and innovation across four core service areas: Hospital Bed and Gurney Management, Biomedical Services for Hospitals and Clinics, Facilities/Engineering Projects, and TalentConnect-enBio's biomedical engineer temporary placement service. The Board will also help identify new growth opportunities beyond the company's current scope, with a focus on long-term, sustainable, above-average profitability.

Advisory Board Members

Michael T. Phillips, FACHE

Michael Phillips is a veteran healthcare executive with over two decades of leadership across hospitals, public health systems, and consulting firms. He most recently served as CEO of Laguna Honda Hospital and Rehabilitation Center, one of the largest skilled nursing facilities in the country. He previously led Silver Lake Medical Center, Southern California Hospital in Culver City, and Kindred Hospital Los Angeles, achieving major turnarounds in clinical and financial performance. Earlier, he held senior roles at Cedars-Sinai Health System and Kaiser Permanente, and served in regional leadership at PacifiCare Health Systems.

Michael is a graduate of the University of Southern California, where he earned a Master's degree in Healthcare Administration. He is currently a Principal at Phillips Strategic Advisors, a premier business consulting firm dedicated to empowering organizations with strategic insights and actionable solutions.

His deep operational and strategic expertise will be critical as enBio navigates its next phase of growth.

Lloyd Duplechan

Lloyd Duplechan is currently President of Healthcare Environment Institute, LLC, a firm focused on compliance, performance improvement, high reliability and continuous survey readiness across hospitals and outpatient settings. Previously, Mr. Duplechan served for 28 years with Kaiser Permanente before retiring as Chief Operating Officer. He is a nationally and internationally recognized speaker and author, with publications through the American Medical Association, the American Hospital Association, and National Institutes of Health Libraryof Medicine (PubMed) and Europe's PMC websites. He completed the Executive Leadership program at Harvard Business School and was recently invited by HHS to serve on the NIH Advisory Council on Environmental Health Sciences. His consulting insight and regulatory mastery position him as a key advisor to enBio's evolving healthcare platform.

Dave Francoeur

Dave Francoeur is a nationally respected healthcare technology executive with more than 30 years of leadership experience in clinical engineering, field service operations, and executive management. He most recently served as Zone Vice President of Customer Service at Siemens Healthineers, where he led high-performing teams across the Midwest and Central regions and drove strategic initiatives that improved both customer satisfaction and operational efficiency. He has also held senior roles at industry leaders including Tech Knowledge Associates, Sodexo, Crothall Healthcare, CREST Services, Aramark, and TRIMEDX, where he spearheaded national programs, strengthened compliance frameworks, and led teams through rapid growth and change.

Mr. Francoeur holds a Master of Management from Cambridge College and an Associate of Science in Biomedical Instrumentation from Springfield Technical Community College. He is certified in both Biomedical Equipment Technology (CBET) and Healthcare Technology Management (CHTM).

His national impact includes serving as a Fellow and Board Member of AAMI, Co-Chair of the FDA Medical Device Servicing Committee, and a founding executive of the Technology Management Council. He has led key industry coalitions-most notably the Alliance for Quality Medical Device Servicing-to protect the right to repair and reduce regulatory burden. His leadership has directly influenced major policy changes at organizations such as the College of American Pathologists and the Veterans Administration, resulting in widespread improvements in productivity and regulatory efficiency. In recognition of his contributions, he was named Biomedical Equipment Technician of the Year by AAMI.

Leadership Perspective

"We are honored to welcome Michael, Lloyd, and Dave to our Advisory Board," said Arthur Zenian, CEO of enBio Corp. "Their collective experience across hospital systems, compliance strategy, and clinical technology leadership perfectly aligns with our vision to become the gold standard in healthcare support services. With their insights, we will accelerate our strategic planning efforts, elevate quality across our divisions, and build a company that makes a meaningful impact on patient care nationwide."

Greg Aghamanoukian, President of enBio Corp, added: "Each of these leaders brings real-world operational experience that will help guide our next chapter. Their deep industry knowledge will ensure our teams are well-positioned to execute with precision, expand into new markets, and remain focused on what matters most-supporting the clinicians and patients who rely on us."

About enBio Corp

enBio Corp is a leading provider of clinical technology services and medical equipment solutions that support the critical infrastructure of hospitals and clinics across the United States. With a focus on reliability, innovation, and service excellence, enBio operates across four core pillars: Hospital Bed and Gurney Management, Biomedical Services for Hospitals and Clinics, Facilities/Engineering Projects, and TalentConnect, which provides skilled biomedical engineering professionals on a temporary basis. The company is committed to redefining standards in healthcare services while pursuing sustainable growth and nationwide impact.

For more information visit: enBio Corp | (818) 953-9976

SOURCE: enBio Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire