The Netherlands has exhibited commendable strides in the augmentation of wind energy capacity, as documented by a recently compiled database chronicling the developments in the nation's wind farms. The meticulous record encompasses a significant 1007 entries detailing the impressive collective yield of 6.47 GW onshore and 6.95 GW offshore wind energy.

Onshore Wind Energy Surge

The onshore sector of wind energy, constituting the majority of operational facilities, consists of 773 entries representing a robust 6.17 GW of energy. An additional 3 entries currently under construction further contribute an upcoming 0.31 GW. This expansion underlines the commitment of the Netherlands to progressing its onshore wind energy infrastructure.

Offshore Wind Energy Expansion

Offshore activities are also on a notable rise, with existing operational wind farms amounting to 3.9 GW across 14 entries. The furtherance of offshore wind energy is demonstrated by the 3 under-construction projects earmarked to furnish an additional 2.3 GW and 1 approved project poised to deliver 0.76 GW to the national grid. Despite no new planned entries, the approved and under-construction projects manifest the ongoing efforts to bolster the nation's offshore renewable energy resources.

Granular Data for In-depth Insights

The database does not only quantify the aggregate power generation capacity but also delivers granular insights with comprehensive data on the specific location of each wind farm, noted down to precise WGS84 coordinates. Further enhancing the depth of information, details on turbines, including the manufacturer, model, hub height, the total number of turbines, and the total power are provided for each facility.

