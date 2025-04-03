Northernmost Closes Oversubscribed $2.7M Seed Round

Northernmost, a medical device company developing NoMo Kidney Pump, a next-generation perfusion machine designed to modernize the preservation and transport of donor kidneys for transplantation, today announced the closing of a seed financing round, oversubscribed at CAD 2.7 million (USD 1.9 million).

"These funds are already fueling swift product development," said CEO Ron Mills, an organ transplant industry veteran and serial entrepreneur in machine preservation. "We're eager to exhibit NoMo at the Association of Organ Procurement Organizations (AOPO) Annual Meeting in June and at the World Transplant Congress in August."

Participants in this round include the National Kidney Foundation (U.S.), Accelerate Fund IV (managed by Yaletown Partners), Leva Capital, ThresholdImpact, and Startup TNT.

"Every donor kidney deserves to be pumped," said COO Daniel Salamon. "Our investors are helping us turn that simple truth into universal practice."

Mills and Salamon founded Northernmost to advance machine preservation technology and logistics, eliminate the use of static storage coolers, increase the utilization of donor kidneys, improve transplant outcomes, and save healthcare payers tens of billions of dollars over the next decade.

About Northernmost

Northernmost Medical Devices, Inc. is a Canadian startup developing machines to preserve and transport donor organs for transplant. Based in Edmonton, with a planned U.S. hub in Denver, the company is led by the people who designed, built, and commercialized today's market-dominant kidney transporter. For more information, visit northernmost.ca.

