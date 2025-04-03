Cresa Boston Oversees Multiple Nonprofit Construction and Relocation Projects

Project management team delivers suite of tenant-first services for leading community organizations

Boston's premier occupier-first commercial real estate firm, Cresa , announced todaythat its project management team has delivered a full suite of tenant-focused services to numerous non-profit clients throughout the Boston metro area, including due diligence in vetting new office and headquarters locations, managing the design and construction of new and renovated spaces, FF&E design and procurement, relocation coordination, and change management solutions.

Cresa's project management group offers an integrated service that interacts with its transaction management and workplace teams. This coordination ensures a client's space is strategically conceived, efficiently designed, and executed by the project team to balance quality, cost, and timeline objectives. By engaging with Cresa's team in the early stages of a project, its nonprofit clients have been able to strategically reduce risks and perform proactive due diligence that ensures projects are delivered in accordance with scope and budget goals.

In the nonprofit sector, this service is especially appreciated by clients that may not have a dedicated facilities or an internal real estate team. Coupled with the shift towards smaller offices, consolidated office sites, and greater access to Class A properties, many nonprofit organizations pursued new locations throughout 2024. As an occupier-first real estate firm, Cresa's team prioritizes the needs of its clients and advocates for their best interests on workplace and real estate strategy. Cresa has been engaged by the following nonprofits for corporate relocation services across downtown Boston and Cambridge:

Oxfam America - 77 N. Washington Street: Cresa and Oxfam identified a number of viable sublease options and ultimately selected a 9,856 SF space in the North End, allowing it to "right-size" its office space needs. In addition, Cresa leveraged Oxfam's desirable tenancy to secure a five-year sublease with a generous tenant improvement allowance.

Community Catalyst - One Federal Street: Cresa orchestrated a vigorous negotiation process between several Class B building options and a Class A long-term sublease from a NYSE publicly traded company, thus ensuring maximum economic competition and securing economically favorable sublease terms.

Health Care for All and Health Law Advocates - 70 Franklin Street: Following the lease execution, Cresa's PM group planned and executed an accelerated renovation to meet tight schedule requirements. This included ordering and installing all new furniture and AV/IT equipment with minimal business disruption.

Just A Start - 1035 Cambridge Street: Just A Start engaged Cresa's PM team to oversee the installation of all FF&E in a variety of space types, including classrooms, a bio lab, IT labs, and woodshop. Cresa also provided full PM services for the second project phase, managing the new build of an HQ space.

The Bridgespan Group - Boston, MA: The Bridgespan Group engaged Cresa's PM team to manage the build out and relocation of their new Boston office consisting of roughly ~12,000SF. Cresa was responsible for overseeing and coordinating the design, construction, and FF&E procurement as well as the relocation and final decommission of its existing space.

"At Cresa, we understand the challenges and commitment of finding new office space or renovating existing buildings as we strategically guide our clients through the process," said Amy Braun , principal, Cresa Project Management. "We also recognize that these investments can consume vital resources that support a nonprofit's core mission, which is why our project management group is solely on their side and represents their best interest to get projects completed on time while preserving valuable capital dollars."

About Cresa

Cresa is the world's only global commercial real estate advisory firm that exclusively represents occupiers and specializes in the delivery of fully integrated real estate solutions. Our purpose is to think beyond space, strengthening those we serve and enhancing the quality of life for our clients. Delivered across every industry, Cresa's services include Transaction Management, Workplace Solutions, Project Management, Consulting, Lease Administration, Technology, Investment Banking & Capital Markets, and Portfolio Solutions. In partnership with London-based Knight Frank, Cresa provides service through 16,000 people, across 380 offices in 51 territories. For more information, please visit? www.cresa.com .?

