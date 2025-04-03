Vertosoft Named Illumio's Newest Software Distributor for the Public Sector, Enhancing Cybersecurity Capabilities

Vertosoft is thrilled to announce that they have been named as Illumio's newest software distributor for the public sector. With this newly formed partnership, Illumio Zero Trust Segmentation (ZTS), part of Illumio's breach containment platform, will be readily available to the public sector through Vertosoft's direct contracts as well through their partner network. The addition of Illumio's ZTS solution to Vertosoft's cybersecurity portfolio reinforces Vertosoft's commitment to helping the public sector contain breaches and enhance their security posture in support of their missions.

Vertosoft x Illumio



"We are excited to partner with Illumio and deliver unmatched visibility and threat containment across agencies' infrastructures through their Zero Trust Segmentation solution." said Josh Slattery, Vice President of Tech Sales at Vertosoft. "Illumio's advanced cybersecurity capabilities align perfectly with Vertosoft's mission of delivering secure infrastructure to the public sector, ensuring that we can safeguard our nation's digital assets effectively."

"Segmentation ensures that everyday attacks don't escalate into mission-impacting breaches," said Todd Palmer, Senior Vice President of Global Partner Sales and Alliances at Illumio. "Illumio Zero Trust Segmentation offers a straightforward and effective way to contain threats, minimize risk, and build resilience. We're thrilled to partner with Vertosoft to jointly deliver value to the public sector and empower them to stay agile against today's cyberthreats."

Illumio's ZTS solution is designed to stop the spread of breaches and provide comprehensive visibility across hybrid attack surfaces. Offering unparalleled visibility, consistent enforcement, and enhanced cyber resilience, enabling government agencies to perform their missions despite increasing adversary attacks.

With the Government Cloud achieving FedRAMP® Authorization to Operate at the Moderate Impact Level, Illumio ensures mission success through modern breach containment. By reducing unnecessary lateral movement across multi-cloud and hybrid infrastructures, protecting critical resources and preventing the spread of cyberattacks. Eliminating blind spots, preventing lateral movement, ringfencing high-value assets, and ensuring continuous protection, Illumio helps the public sector move securely to the cloud and control information sharing.

About Vertosoft

At Vertosoft we are a trusted, value-driven distributor of innovative technology solutions. Our experienced team and tailored services equip our channel partners and suppliers with the tools, contracts, and secure systems needed to succeed in the public sector market. Visit vertosoft.com for more information.

