Sequlemade B.V.: Sequel Architects the Next Era of Entertainment with Transformative Streaming Experiences

Sequel , a trailblazer in next-generation streaming solutions, today announced that it has expanded its team, which includes co-founders Aksel van der Wal and Rutger Pinas , with Scott Joslin joining the team to drive innovation in data strategy. Sequel is a new breed of strategic advisor and integrator, providing customers with everything from AI-driven insights, next-gen UX, multi-platform app development, and robust cloud integrations. The Sequel leadership team has led groundbreaking innovations for some of the most recognizable global companies and brands, such as HBO, Turner, Universal Music Group, and WarnerMedia International.

This team will guide the company to achieve its vision of architecting the next era of entertainment by creating dynamic, tailored streaming solutions that shape the media landscape of tomorrow. Leveraging their expertise in data, AI, and platform development to create transformative streaming experiences and unlock new growth opportunities for their clients.

"Streaming has evolved far beyond traditional content delivery; it's now about understanding audiences and creating data-backed personalized experiences that delight users," says Aksel van der Wal, Sequel Co-Founder and Co-CEO. "The industry is at a crossroads where the ability to harness data and AI effectively will separate market leaders from those struggling to adapt. Sequel is uniquely positioned to lead in these areas. Whether it's AI-driven insights, next-gen UX, multi-platform app development, or robust cloud integrations, we design solutions that don't just meet today's demands but anticipate tomorrow's opportunities."

"Sequel isn't a monolithic technology provider - we're a strategic partner for media businesses navigating the complexities of today's fast-changing digital world," says Rutger Pinas, Sequel Co-Founder and Co-CEO. "By harnessing data to uncover actionable insights, streamline operations, and create scalable solutions, we help our clients transform streaming experiences in innovative ways that open up new revenue opportunities."

Aksel van der Wal - Co-Founder and Co-CEO

Formerly the COO of WarnerMedia International, Aksel oversaw operations, data strategy, innovation and technology, driving organizational agility and digital-first initiatives. With a proven track record in launching groundbreaking streaming platforms, transforming and scaling multimillion-dollar operations globally, Aksel combines visionary leadership with a relentless focus on delivering cutting-edge solutions for Sequel's clients.

Rutger Pinas - Co-Founder and Co-CEO

Rutger previously founded The Widget Company (TWC), a pioneering OTT agency acquired by WarnerMedia, where he built and deployed impactful streaming solutions for global brands like HBO Max and March Madness Live. At Sequel, Rutger applies his deep expertise in platform scalability, product design, and customer-centric innovation to help businesses stay ahead in the fast-evolving streaming landscape.

Scott Joslin - Head of Data and AI

Formerly Senior Vice President, International Data Strategy at WarnerMedia, Scott spearheaded the creation of an International Data Platform, enabling over 1,000 employees with advanced analytics across operations, finance, and DTC strategy. At Universal Music Group, Scott's global data strategy drove massive e-commerce growth and personalized fan experiences for over 20 million customers. His leadership in AI and data integration powers Sequel's mission to redefine digital streaming experiences with data-backed insights.

About Sequel

Sequel is a leading innovator in data-driven streaming solutions, empowering industries to thrive in an evolving digital landscape. Leveraging advanced AI and cutting-edge technology, Sequel transforms the way media, sports, automotive, enterprise, and creators connect with their audiences. From crafting personalized, multi-platform experiences to enabling scalable, adaptive solutions, Sequel goes beyond implementation to serve as a strategic partner, shaping the future of digital experiences.

Sequel is led by co-founders Aksel van der Wal and Rutger Pinas. Aksel, former COO of WarnerMedia International, brings expertise in digital transformation and global growth. Rutger, founder of The Widget Company, has 15+ years of OTT experience, developing apps and scaling platforms like HBO Max. Together, they are redefining the future of digital experiences.

Contact Information

Melissa Harding

Grithaus Agency

melissa@grithaus.agency

+44 7594079738

