DJ Funding Circle Holdings Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 03-Apr-2025 / 17:54 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 3 April 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 3 April 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 186,201 Highest price paid per share: 110.40p Lowest price paid per share: 106.20p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 109.1005p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 316,935,982 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (316,935,982) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 109.1005p 186,201

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 937 109.80 08:01:01 00330800506TRLO1 XLON 977 108.40 08:05:11 00330802979TRLO1 XLON 1013 107.60 08:07:30 00330803949TRLO1 XLON 1600 107.60 08:12:14 00330806373TRLO1 XLON 2400 107.60 08:12:14 00330806374TRLO1 XLON 855 107.60 08:12:14 00330806375TRLO1 XLON 1600 107.60 08:12:14 00330806378TRLO1 XLON 1283 107.60 08:12:14 00330806379TRLO1 XLON 1117 107.60 08:12:14 00330806380TRLO1 XLON 2883 107.60 08:12:14 00330806381TRLO1 XLON 3200 107.60 08:12:14 00330806383TRLO1 XLON 418 107.60 08:12:14 00330806384TRLO1 XLON 382 107.60 08:12:14 00330806385TRLO1 XLON 901 107.60 08:12:14 00330806386TRLO1 XLON 566 107.60 08:14:54 00330808335TRLO1 XLON 987 107.60 08:15:00 00330808395TRLO1 XLON 465 108.40 08:21:04 00330811987TRLO1 XLON 473 108.40 08:21:04 00330811988TRLO1 XLON 999 108.40 08:22:30 00330812827TRLO1 XLON 963 110.00 08:55:21 00330833920TRLO1 XLON 957 110.40 09:10:00 00330843578TRLO1 XLON 706 110.40 09:10:00 00330843579TRLO1 XLON 706 110.40 09:10:00 00330843580TRLO1 XLON 989 109.80 09:22:29 00330853193TRLO1 XLON 183 109.60 10:00:42 00330881521TRLO1 XLON 999 109.60 10:46:47 00330916849TRLO1 XLON 3600 109.60 10:46:47 00330916850TRLO1 XLON 164 109.60 10:46:47 00330916851TRLO1 XLON 236 109.60 10:46:47 00330916852TRLO1 XLON 164 109.60 10:46:47 00330916853TRLO1 XLON 4000 109.60 10:46:47 00330916854TRLO1 XLON 1070 109.60 10:46:47 00330916855TRLO1 XLON 2930 109.60 10:46:47 00330916856TRLO1 XLON 1070 109.60 10:46:47 00330916857TRLO1 XLON 400 109.60 10:46:47 00330916858TRLO1 XLON 834 110.00 10:47:00 00330917104TRLO1 XLON 849 110.00 10:47:00 00330917105TRLO1 XLON 611 110.00 10:47:00 00330917106TRLO1 XLON 999 109.60 10:56:36 00330923380TRLO1 XLON 999 109.60 10:56:36 00330923381TRLO1 XLON 1563 109.60 10:56:36 00330923378TRLO1 XLON 2037 109.60 10:56:36 00330923379TRLO1 XLON 1548 109.60 10:59:52 00330924738TRLO1 XLON 19 109.60 11:00:40 00330924797TRLO1 XLON 925 109.60 11:18:23 00330925512TRLO1 XLON 1000 109.60 11:18:23 00330925514TRLO1 XLON 1433 109.60 11:18:23 00330925515TRLO1 XLON 1426 109.60 11:18:23 00330925516TRLO1 XLON 2574 109.60 11:18:23 00330925517TRLO1 XLON 631 109.60 11:18:23 00330925519TRLO1 XLON 1000 109.60 11:18:23 00330925513TRLO1 XLON 900 109.60 11:18:23 00330925520TRLO1 XLON 3100 109.60 11:18:23 00330925521TRLO1 XLON 1943 109.60 11:18:23 00330925522TRLO1 XLON 1000 109.40 11:18:23 00330925518TRLO1 XLON 1003 109.40 11:18:23 00330925523TRLO1 XLON 1010 109.40 11:18:24 00330925524TRLO1 XLON 992 109.40 11:18:26 00330925525TRLO1 XLON 72 109.40 11:18:27 00330925526TRLO1 XLON 907 109.40 11:18:27 00330925527TRLO1 XLON 48 109.40 11:18:27 00330925528TRLO1 XLON 165 109.40 11:18:27 00330925529TRLO1 XLON 155 109.40 11:18:27 00330925530TRLO1 XLON 578 109.40 11:18:27 00330925531TRLO1 XLON 213 109.40 11:18:27 00330925532TRLO1 XLON 107 109.40 11:18:27 00330925533TRLO1 XLON 4147 109.60 11:18:27 00330925534TRLO1 XLON 827 109.60 11:18:27 00330925535TRLO1 XLON 149 109.60 11:18:27 00330925536TRLO1 XLON 422 109.80 11:36:43 00330926866TRLO1 XLON

April 03, 2025 12:55 ET (16:55 GMT)