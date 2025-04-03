Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 03.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Warum Almonty Industries zum Schlüsselplayer für NATO-Staaten wird
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
03.04.25
15:29 Uhr
1,270 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2201,53020:28
Dow Jones News
03.04.2025 19:27 Uhr
232 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Holdings Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Holdings Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
03-Apr-2025 / 17:54 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
3 April 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               3 April 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      186,201 
Highest price paid per share:         110.40p 
Lowest price paid per share:          106.20p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 109.1005p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 316,935,982 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (316,935,982) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      109.1005p                    186,201

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
937              109.80          08:01:01         00330800506TRLO1     XLON 
977              108.40          08:05:11         00330802979TRLO1     XLON 
1013              107.60          08:07:30         00330803949TRLO1     XLON 
1600              107.60          08:12:14         00330806373TRLO1     XLON 
2400              107.60          08:12:14         00330806374TRLO1     XLON 
855              107.60          08:12:14         00330806375TRLO1     XLON 
1600              107.60          08:12:14         00330806378TRLO1     XLON 
1283              107.60          08:12:14         00330806379TRLO1     XLON 
1117              107.60          08:12:14         00330806380TRLO1     XLON 
2883              107.60          08:12:14         00330806381TRLO1     XLON 
3200              107.60          08:12:14         00330806383TRLO1     XLON 
418              107.60          08:12:14         00330806384TRLO1     XLON 
382              107.60          08:12:14         00330806385TRLO1     XLON 
901              107.60          08:12:14         00330806386TRLO1     XLON 
566              107.60          08:14:54         00330808335TRLO1     XLON 
987              107.60          08:15:00         00330808395TRLO1     XLON 
465              108.40          08:21:04         00330811987TRLO1     XLON 
473              108.40          08:21:04         00330811988TRLO1     XLON 
999              108.40          08:22:30         00330812827TRLO1     XLON 
963              110.00          08:55:21         00330833920TRLO1     XLON 
957              110.40          09:10:00         00330843578TRLO1     XLON 
706              110.40          09:10:00         00330843579TRLO1     XLON 
706              110.40          09:10:00         00330843580TRLO1     XLON 
989              109.80          09:22:29         00330853193TRLO1     XLON 
183              109.60          10:00:42         00330881521TRLO1     XLON 
999              109.60          10:46:47         00330916849TRLO1     XLON 
3600              109.60          10:46:47         00330916850TRLO1     XLON 
164              109.60          10:46:47         00330916851TRLO1     XLON 
236              109.60          10:46:47         00330916852TRLO1     XLON 
164              109.60          10:46:47         00330916853TRLO1     XLON 
4000              109.60          10:46:47         00330916854TRLO1     XLON 
1070              109.60          10:46:47         00330916855TRLO1     XLON 
2930              109.60          10:46:47         00330916856TRLO1     XLON 
1070              109.60          10:46:47         00330916857TRLO1     XLON 
400              109.60          10:46:47         00330916858TRLO1     XLON 
834              110.00          10:47:00         00330917104TRLO1     XLON 
849              110.00          10:47:00         00330917105TRLO1     XLON 
611              110.00          10:47:00         00330917106TRLO1     XLON 
999              109.60          10:56:36         00330923380TRLO1     XLON 
999              109.60          10:56:36         00330923381TRLO1     XLON 
1563              109.60          10:56:36         00330923378TRLO1     XLON 
2037              109.60          10:56:36         00330923379TRLO1     XLON 
1548              109.60          10:59:52         00330924738TRLO1     XLON 
19               109.60          11:00:40         00330924797TRLO1     XLON 
925              109.60          11:18:23         00330925512TRLO1     XLON 
1000              109.60          11:18:23         00330925514TRLO1     XLON 
1433              109.60          11:18:23         00330925515TRLO1     XLON 
1426              109.60          11:18:23         00330925516TRLO1     XLON 
2574              109.60          11:18:23         00330925517TRLO1     XLON 
631              109.60          11:18:23         00330925519TRLO1     XLON 
1000              109.60          11:18:23         00330925513TRLO1     XLON 
900              109.60          11:18:23         00330925520TRLO1     XLON 
3100              109.60          11:18:23         00330925521TRLO1     XLON 
1943              109.60          11:18:23         00330925522TRLO1     XLON 
1000              109.40          11:18:23         00330925518TRLO1     XLON 
1003              109.40          11:18:23         00330925523TRLO1     XLON 
1010              109.40          11:18:24         00330925524TRLO1     XLON 
992              109.40          11:18:26         00330925525TRLO1     XLON 
72               109.40          11:18:27         00330925526TRLO1     XLON 
907              109.40          11:18:27         00330925527TRLO1     XLON 
48               109.40          11:18:27         00330925528TRLO1     XLON 
165              109.40          11:18:27         00330925529TRLO1     XLON 
155              109.40          11:18:27         00330925530TRLO1     XLON 
578              109.40          11:18:27         00330925531TRLO1     XLON 
213              109.40          11:18:27         00330925532TRLO1     XLON 
107              109.40          11:18:27         00330925533TRLO1     XLON 
4147              109.60          11:18:27         00330925534TRLO1     XLON 
827              109.60          11:18:27         00330925535TRLO1     XLON 
149              109.60          11:18:27         00330925536TRLO1     XLON 
422              109.80          11:36:43         00330926866TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 03, 2025 12:55 ET (16:55 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.