Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2025) - Royalties Inc. (CSE: RI) (OTC Pink: ROYIF), ("the Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance the liquidity of its common shares in the United States, the world's largest capital market.

DTC eligibility streamlines the trading process, making it more efficient for investors and brokers. As a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), DTC handles electronic clearing and settlement for publicly traded companies. With DTC eligibility, the Company's shares can now be traded across a wider network of brokerage firms, accelerating the settlement process and improving access for a broader range of investors.

DTC eligibility is a significant milestone in attracting U.S. investors to Royalties Inc, as it simplifies trading under our U.S. symbol 'ROYIF' on the OTC Markets platform. The next step is to apply for an OTCQB listing. https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/ROYIF/overview.

Royalties Inc is attending the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 on April 22-24.

About Royalties Inc.

Royalties Inc. owns a 100% interest, subject to a 1.5% NSR owned as a separate asset, on the Bilbao silver-lead-zinc-copper project located in the State of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Royalties Inc. owns 88% of the outstanding shares of Minera Portree de Zacatecas, S.A. de C.V ("MPZ") which holds an asserted claim (backed by a court approved lien) to a 2% net smelter royalty on five mining concessions which are part of the Cozamin mine operated by Capstone Copper Corp.("Capstone"), which claim is challenged by Capstone.

Royalties Inc. has a 2% stake in Music Royalties Inc. ("MRI"), which has acquired 30 cash-flowing catalogs and paid out over $10 million in dividends since 2019 from 30 cash-flowing catalogs generating a 7.2% annual yield.

For further information contact Royalties Inc. at www.royaltiesinc.com

Tim Gallagher

CEO & Director

(416) 925-0090

Andrew Robertson

Director

(416) 317-0137

Connor Gallagher

Investor Relations

(647) 921-2206

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of those terms, or other similar words, expressions, and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to: sufficient capital and financing required in order to fulfill the Company's business plans and strategy may not be obtained as expected; that the Company will not be able to pay future dividends; and other risks related to the Company as disclosed in the documents filed on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this press release and they are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements herein are made as at the date hereof and are based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations, and opinions of management on such date. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required under applicable securities law.

